Quick Step move closer to signing Martin
German rider would boost WorldTour status
Tony Martin’s transfer to Patrick Lefevere’s Quick Step team has moved a step closer after Garmin-Cervélo and Skil-Shimano both lost out on the German’s signature.
However, while Martin’s agent confirmed to Cyclingnews that Martin had made a decision, he refuted claims that his rider had signed a contract, adding that minor details still need to be finalised.
Patrick Lefevere also confirmed to Cyclingnews that no contract has been signed between the two parties.
Martin does still have a contract for 2012 with Highroad sports and the American team were using his points and position in the sport to leverage a new title sponsor, but after all negotiations broke down Martin was in a position to negotiate with new teams.
His haul of 227 UCI points, which puts him at number 11 in the world rankings, meant that a number of teams would not be deterred by a price tag in excess of €1 million. Quick Step, who are ranked 17th out of a possible 18 teams, are under pressure to sign riders in order to guarantee their WorldTour status.
