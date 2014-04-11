Report: Brailsford to quit British Cycling role

Image 1 of 2 Dave Brailsford made an appearance at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford speaks to the press at the 2014 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dave Brailsford has stepped down from his position as the performance director at British Cycling in a move that will see him devote his full attention to Team Sky.

The Guardian broke the news in the early hours of Friday morning with Brailsford later confirming the situation. He told the BBC, "It's a big step but the right decision for the team and for me. My role at Team Sky will mean we'll still work closely and support the aims of British Cycling."

"I'd like to thank all the great staff who I've worked with, and of course the amazing athletes who ultimately deserve all the credit for their success."

"I have some extraordinary memories - not just from Olympic Games and World Championships but also just day-to-day, seeing cycling go from a fringe activity to a mainstream sport.

"I've always said that, more than any of the medals, the transformation of cycling in Britain is the single thing I'm most proud of having helped achieve."

Brailsford's position at British Cycling had faced scrutiny after the weak showing of British Cycling athletes in February's World Track Championships round in Cali, Colombia.

After the track event, British Cycling head coach Shane Sutton leaped to Brailsford's defence, telling The Times, "Dave has been the greatest leader for GB going back to Clive Woodward and the Rugby World Cup. Dave's not here. The accountability of these performances rest totally with me, not Dave."

"We weren't having this conversation twelve months ago when Dave wasn't there. For people to start pointing the finger at him is unfounded," Sutton said. "I, as head coach, need to accept responsibility for that. I think any criticism of Dave would be unfounded. This guy's been the greatest leader in British sport history. His legacy will go on and on."

Shane Sutton has now become technical director for rider performance ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Brailsford joined British Cycling in 1997 and moved up to become performance director in 2003, replacing Peter Keen.

Brailsford went on to lead Great Britain to seven gold medals in each of the Beijing (2008) and London (2012) Olympics. He transferred track success into road glory too, leading Team Sky to consecutive Tour de France titles in 2012 and 2013.



