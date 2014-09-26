Report: Anacona to join Movistar

Image 1 of 4 Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) swamped by the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Today's winner, Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Winner Anacona (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 A debut grand tour win for Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

According to a report on Spanish website BiciCiclismo, Lampre-Merida's Winner Anacona will join Movistar for the 2015 and 2016 seasons where he will link up with compatriots Dayer and Nairo Quintana. Anacona joined Lampre in 2012 and recorded the biggest win of his career last month at the Vuelta a España when won the stage 9 atop Aramón Valdelinares.

The 26-year-old is the third signing for the Spanish WorldTour team which has added Rubén Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) and Marc Soler (Lizarte) to its 2015 roster.

The team have also extended several long-term deals with its riders including Alejandro Valverde and Alex Dowsett until the end of the 2017 season.

Anacona warmed up for the Vuelta at the Tour of Utah where he finished in third place overall which is his GC result of the year. At the Vuelta, his second grand tour of the year having also ridden the Giro d'Italia, Anacona finished in 27th place.

The Colombian most recently rode the Worlds time trial, finishing in 46th place, and will line up with his national team in Sunday's road race.