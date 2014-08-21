Rubén Fernández signs for Movistar
2013 Tour de l'Avenir winner joins on a two-year contract
Having already secured one young Spanish rider for the next-two years, Movistar have announced that it has signed the 2013 Tour de l'Avenir champion Rubén Fernández.
The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and will move up to the WorldTour with Movistar from 2015.
The Murcian rider is currently riding the Tour du Limousin.
Fernández's best results this season have been sixth place overall at both the Vuelta a Murcia and Volta ao Algarve.
