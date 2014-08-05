Movistar announce signing of Marc Soler

Image 1 of 2 Marc Soler (Equipo Lizarte) (Image credit: Equipo Lizarte) Image 2 of 2 Marc Soler (Equipo Lizarte) (Image credit: Equipo Lizarte)

Movistar have announced that promising young Catalan rider Marc Soler will join the team from the 2015 season. The 20-year-old is riding for Lizarte this season and has put in several eye catching performances.

Soler has proven himself as an all-rounder, capable of excelling against the clock and while climbing as well. He was the bronze medallist at the U23 Spanish national championships in June in Ponferrada on the same course that will be used for the world championships in September.

So far in 2014, Soler has claimed six wins including stage 3 of the Vuelta al Bidasoa in May.

Upon announcing the signing, Movistar stated that Soler was a long-term investment for the team which is planning on strengthening its squad as it embarks on its 36th season next year at the top tier.