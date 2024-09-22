'Remco was just better' - Contrasting emotions for Ganna and Affini on Worlds time trial podium

By
published

'He'll drink to forget but I'll drink to celebrate' Affini says of Italian teammate

Italy was represented on the elite men's ITT podium at UCI Road World Championships by silver medalist Filippo Ganna (left) and bronze medalist Edoardo Affini (right) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna and Eduardo Affini stood either side of Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) on the podium of the elite men's time trial podium at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich. Both Italians managed to smile but had contrasting emotions.

For Affini, it was another superb performance, 10 days after he won the EUC European Championship time trial. For Ganna, it was a second consecutive silver medal, again behind his Belgian rival.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.