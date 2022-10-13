Remco Evenepoel: decision 'not yet taken' on Giro d'Italia or Tour de France for 2023

World champion Remco Evenepoel is yet to choose between the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France for 2023

After being named top Belgian male cyclist of the season at Wednesday's Crystal Bike awards, Remco Evenepoel has said that his 2023 Grand Tour plans are still up in the air.

The Belgian took his first Grand Tour victory this year at the Vuelta a España, part of a glittering season which also saw him score big wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Road World Championships.

He's set to choose between the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France next season. Despite earlier comments hinting at a return to Italy in May, he said that he hasn't fully decided on his main goal for next season.

"In principle, we are sticking with that plan," he told Het Nieuwsblad when asked about the Giro. "But the decision is not yet taken. We're still waiting for the routes of the Giro and the Tour."

"Some things are already known about the Giro," he added, likely referring to the widespread rumour that the race will include three time trials. "Hopefully, the Tour route will be announced soon; then we can really make a decision."

"The time trial kilometres are definitely going to play a role in that. It's my big dream to win all three one day."

While Evenepoel might yet be undecided about his Grand Tour focus in 2023, he has ruled out a defence of his Vuelta a España title. Instead, he's set to return to the Road World Championships, next year held in August as part of the UCI's first 'Mega Worlds' with the inclusion of seven cycling disciplines.

"The Vuelta won't be it anyway," he said. "That takes place in the same month as the World Championships and I want to focus more on that anyway, and more specifically on the time trial. It would be nice to be able to tick that box as well. In the fall, I could then make Il Lombardia another goal."

Another thing Evenepoel has certainly ruled out is leaving QuickStep-AlphaVinyl. A potential big-money move to Ineos Grenadiers has hit the rumour pages in the past month, only to be summarily dismissed by QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere and Evenepoel himself.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Belgian squad, with whom he's contracted through 2026, noting that to leave would be to cast aside teammates – friends – he has been riding alongside for the past four seasons.

"If everything goes according to plan, I'll see my contract through to the end of 2026," he told Het Laatste Nieuws. "We have been building for two years and with my Vuelta victory this season we accomplished something beautiful. It would be a shame to throw all that work away."

"There are a lot of guys within the team who know what role they can play. They are also highly motivated," he added. "Besides, my teammates are my friends – I can't just leave them behind. And it's a nicer story to achieve my goals with a group of friends. I'm not going to just leave."