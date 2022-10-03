Remco Evenepoel: I have no reason to leave QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Remco Evenepoel has addressed the recent reports and speculation surrounding his future, saying he was "surprised" at links to Ineos Grenadiers. He committed his future to QuickStep-AlphaVinyl.

The new world champion was speaking on Monday ahead of his debut in the rainbow jersey at Tuesday's Binche-Chimay-Binche, with transfer talk only heightening attention on the 22-year-old since his homecoming to Belgium last week.

Having won the Vuelta a España before Worlds, Evenepoel has fully established himself as one of the sport's very biggest stars, and talk of a move to Ineos Grenadiers has dominated headlines since Velonews (opens in new tab) revealed Ineos boss Dave Brailsford had made reference to Evenepoel's future in a message to QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere.

"To be honest, to maybe talk a bit about the story, I was out training myself, like super relaxed. I went out of my door, I went with a friend, we stopped for coffee and cake, I arrived back home and then my phone exploded," Evenepoel explained in Monday's press conference.

"I was actually really surprised. Like I told Patrick on the phone, I didn't know anything about this."

Evenepoel was not totally blindsided by the news. In fact, he revealed that he was aware of approaches from rival teams, and not just Ineos Grenadiers.

"I knew there was some interest from different teams - not only one team but different teams," Evenepoel said, choosing his words carefully.

"But I didn't want to know, because it was before the Vuelta. I didn't want to know anything about it because I had some big goals ahead with the team and I really wanted to focus on that.

"That's still the case," he added.

Lefevere has already sought to quell any speculation that Evenepoel could make a shock transfer, saying the story was "too stupid for words" and posting a photo online of himself having dinner and talks with Evenepoel and his father, Patrick, who is also his agent.

Evenepoel is already signed to a long-term contract through 2026 and the rider outlined his intention to see that through when speaking on Monday.

Evenepoel's contract is closely aligned to the five-year sponsorship deals Lefevere has in place with the likes of Soudal, QuickStep and Specialized, and the Belgian manager has indicated it would take in excess of 100 million Euros to prize Evenepoel away from the team.

Despite speculation over late payment of contract bonuses for his Vuelta title, and the fact that Evenepoel's market value will have soared since he signed that long-term deal, Evenepoel appeared to play down any hint of being unhappy at QuickStep.

"I'm with the team until end of 2026, so that's still three more years [sic]. That means I'm here with the team, I have confidence in the team, the team has confidence in me," he said.

"I have no reason to leave. I'm really happy where I am now. We have to keep working like this."

Gilbert, Keisse, and Binche

Evenepoel will race on Tuesday at Binche-Chimay-Binche, having added the race to his schedule after winning the world title. Competitively, his season is over, but in six weeks away from Belgium he has become the country's first Grand Tour winner in 44 years and the first Belgian men's road race world champion in a decade.

He returned to fanfare at Brussels airport last week and stepped out in front of huge crowds in the capital's main square on Sunday. As such, there was clear appetite for an exhibition of the rainbow jersey on home soil on Tuesday.

"I'm not here to race to win, but just to enjoy and to show my jersey to the people," Evenepoel said.

"I've had a hard week, I was always late to bed, so I don't feel fresh anymore. It's more a kind of thank you to the people for the support all year, and for my team. I'll just try to enjoy it as much as possible."

Evenepoel, however, was keen not to make himself the centre of attention. Binche-Chimay-Binche marks the start of this new phase of his career but also makes the end of two important Belgian riders. Philippe Gilbert, Evenepoel's predecessor as world champion in 2012, is hanging up his wheels after an illustrious career, as is the veteran track rider and QuickStep domestique, Iljo Keisse.

"Phil, his career, there are no words needed," said Evenepoel, who rode alongside Gilbert during his neo-pro season at QuickStep in 2019, and notably stopped to assist him after a mechanical at the 2019 Worlds.

"He's an idol to me. He won big races in every way. It was so impressive. He's a rider who's also an example, so I'm really proud I could ride with him and now be there in Belgium for his last race."

As for Keisse, a stalwart of the QuickStep squad for 13 years, Evenepoel described the 29-year-old as a mentor.

"Especially in my first year and also the year of the crash," Evenepoel said of his 2020 pelvis fracture and long subsequent rehabilitation. "We didn't see each other that much after the crash but the messages and phone calls... he was one of the people who always asked how I was doing.

"He has so much experience in his career and life that he always tried to give it to me and advise me for some steps in my career and life, and that's why I can call him a mentor."

Evenepoel concluded that Tuesday's race would be a "special day" but also hinted at his desire to recede away from the headlines. He will be married this weekend, and will then enjoy a well-deserved break before looking ahead to 2023.

"After everything, I'm not complaining. I can only enjoy what's happened," he said. "I'm looking forward to racing in the jersey just one time this year. After that, I will be done."