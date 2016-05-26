Redlands stage winner Sepp Kuss joins Rally Cycling

Image 1 of 3 Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600) celebrates his Redlands stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson) happy on the podium after todays win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Sepp Kuss (Harley Davidson) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) have a laugh after todays finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling announced Thursday that they signed up-and-coming rider Sepp Kuss to the team for the remainder of the 2016 season. Kuss, who has specialized in mountain biking and races for the Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25 Cycling Team, turned heads when he won stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic atop the famed Oakglen ascent.

He will make his debut with the Continental outfit at the USA Cycling Road Championships this weekend in Winston-Salem.

"I'm really excited to join Rally Cycling. It is one of the longest running and most successful teams in North America," Kuss said in a team press release. "Its success is a testament to the strength of the riders on the team and the dedication and professionalism of the staff and organization. It’s an honor to be part of such a renowned team."

Kuss is only in his first year racing on the road full-time having spent the majority of his cycling career, so far, on the mountain bike. He is a three-time collegiate mountain bike national champion but he has quickly adapted to road racing. Along with his stage 2 victory at Redlands, he confirmed his road racing promise with 14th overall at the Tour of the Gila.

"We are excited to bring Sepp Kuss into our program," said Performance Manager Jonas Carney. "He's a very talented young climber with a bright future in the sport. As a Durango native and a resident of Boulder, we have many mutual friends and he has been well prepared for the professional ranks by the great development program within the Gateway Harley Davidson program."

Rally Cycling will be sending a strong men's team to the US championships that also includes Jesse Anthony, Brad Huff, Evan Huffman, Shane Kline, Emerson Oronte, Danny Pate, Bjorn Selander, Eric Young, Curtis White and Tom Zirbel. Huffman, Pate and Zirbel will also compete in the championship time trial.