Redlands organisers geared to go for 2012 event
Opening round of NRC to light things up
North American professional bicycle racing gets underway at the Redlands Bicycle Classic this week, the opening round of the 2012 USA Cycling National Racing Calendar, and the anticipation could not be any more amplified. All racers and teams are locked-in and geared-up to launch hostilities on the roads of Redlands beginning Thursday March 22nd with the prologue time trial.
Returning champions Francisco Mancebo, riding for the newly-branded Competitive Cyclist team in the men’s field as well as returning women’s champion Amber Neben, representing the newly formed Specialized-Lululemon will both feature in the 2012 event, after dominant peformances last year in Redlands helped set them on the track to strong NRC performances.
Twenty-seven men’s teams will be queuing up to comprise a robust peloton of 200 riders and no fewer than 90 women spread across 12 teams will contest the 2012 race. Bissell, Kenda/5-Hour Energy, Competitive Cyclist and Bontrager-Livestrong bring plenty of quality to the men's field, while the expected battle between Specialized-lululemon and Exergy TWENTY12 in the women's race will also be enthralling to watch.
"We are very proud to have so much excitement surrounding our event," says Race President, Dan Rendler. "So many applications come from all across the globe for teams that want to participate in our race, we are proud to have such large pelotons of talented riders hitting the streets of Redlands for another great year of racing."
Complete List of Teams Competing
Elite men
Bissell Pro Cycling
BMC-Hincapie Development Team
Bontrager Livestrong
California Giant / Specialized
CashCall Mortgage
Champion Systems p/b Stans No Tubes/CRCA
Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions
Elbowz Racing
Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear
Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose
Hagens Berman Cycling Team
Jamis Sutter Home
Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
Juwi Solar Cycling
Kenda / 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
Landis/Trek
Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Simple Green-Bike Religion p/b Cannondale
Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team
Stage 17 Racing
Team Exergy
Team Mountain Khakis/Smart Stop
Team Type 1 (Development)
Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling
XO Communications p/b Cisco
Elite women
Cynergy Cycles p/b Missing Link Coaching
Exergy TWENTY12
FCS / Rouse p/b Mr.Restore
MetromintCycling
NOW and Novartis for MS
Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
Primal / Mapmyride Womens Racing
SC Velo- EmpowerCoaching
Specialized Lululemon
Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders
Team Tibco-To The Top
Vanderkitten – Focus
