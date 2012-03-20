Redlands organisers geared to go for 2012 event

Image 1 of 4 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) with his overall GC win and yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 The Jamis-Sutter Home team prepares for Vuelta Mexico and Redlands in California (Image credit: Jamis Bicycles) Image 3 of 4 The final GC podium with Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) first, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) second and Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) looking happy after the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

North American professional bicycle racing gets underway at the Redlands Bicycle Classic this week, the opening round of the 2012 USA Cycling National Racing Calendar, and the anticipation could not be any more amplified. All racers and teams are locked-in and geared-up to launch hostilities on the roads of Redlands beginning Thursday March 22nd with the prologue time trial.

Returning champions Francisco Mancebo, riding for the newly-branded Competitive Cyclist team in the men’s field as well as returning women’s champion Amber Neben, representing the newly formed Specialized-Lululemon will both feature in the 2012 event, after dominant peformances last year in Redlands helped set them on the track to strong NRC performances.

Twenty-seven men’s teams will be queuing up to comprise a robust peloton of 200 riders and no fewer than 90 women spread across 12 teams will contest the 2012 race. Bissell, Kenda/5-Hour Energy, Competitive Cyclist and Bontrager-Livestrong bring plenty of quality to the men's field, while the expected battle between Specialized-lululemon and Exergy TWENTY12 in the women's race will also be enthralling to watch.

"We are very proud to have so much excitement surrounding our event," says Race President, Dan Rendler. "So many applications come from all across the globe for teams that want to participate in our race, we are proud to have such large pelotons of talented riders hitting the streets of Redlands for another great year of racing."

Complete List of Teams Competing

Elite men

Bissell Pro Cycling

BMC-Hincapie Development Team

Bontrager Livestrong

California Giant / Specialized

CashCall Mortgage

Champion Systems p/b Stans No Tubes/CRCA

Competitive Cyclist Racing Team

RBS Morgans - Altitude Technology Solutions

Elbowz Racing

Full Circle Cycling p/b Pure Gear

Garneau Quebecor Norton-Rose

Hagens Berman Cycling Team

Jamis Sutter Home

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Juwi Solar Cycling

Kenda / 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder

Landis/Trek

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Simple Green-Bike Religion p/b Cannondale

Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team

Stage 17 Racing

Team Exergy

Team Mountain Khakis/Smart Stop

Team Type 1 (Development)

Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling

XO Communications p/b Cisco

Elite women

Cynergy Cycles p/b Missing Link Coaching

Exergy TWENTY12

FCS / Rouse p/b Mr.Restore

MetromintCycling

NOW and Novartis for MS

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies

Primal / Mapmyride Womens Racing

SC Velo- EmpowerCoaching

Specialized Lululemon

Team Kenda p/b Geargrinders

Team Tibco-To The Top

Vanderkitten – Focus

