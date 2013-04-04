Redlands Bicycle Classic TT start times
Official starters as of April 4, 2013
While in previous years the opening Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial has been an uphill test of prologue length, and has been less decisive to the overall classification, this year's race throws a brand new element: a relatively flat, 12.5km test at Big Bear Lake. Situated at nearly 7000ft (2100m), the elevation could bring unexpected results.
The 2012 winner of the men's race, Phil Gaimon (now with Bissell, then with Kenda/5 Hour Energy), was in good form to defend his title but suffered a head injury in a crash at the San Dimas Stage Race in March, and instead the #1 dossard will go to his teammate, the 2012 runner-up and final stage winner Patrick Bevin.
Bevin may suffer in the more lengthy time trial, and the lead could fall to the hands of Merco Classic winner Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). It will also favor the likes of Optum's Tom Zirbel and Chad Haga, and Nate English (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda).
The defending champion for the women's field, Megan Guarnier, will also miss this year's race. Guarnier left Team TIBCO in favor of the Rabo-Liv Giant women's team, and will be competing this week in Europe with her team.
Last year's runner-up in the women's race, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS), will be a prime candidate to take home the overall title, as the Big Bear Lake time trial plays to her strengths.
Powers will have to face former world time trial champion Amber Neben (racing with her charitable foundation, Dare to Be), Claudia Häusler (TIBCO), Olympian Lauren Tamayo, Alison Tetrick (Exergy-TWENTY16), Optum's Jade Wilcoxson and Brianna Walle, Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw, and Specialized-lululemon's new stand-out Tayler Wiles.
Following are the starting times (local PDT) for the elite women's and elite men's fields.
TT start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:15:00
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|11:15:30
|3
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:16:00
|4
|Heather Fischer (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:16:30
|5
|Korina Huizar (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:17:00
|6
|Jen Purcell (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:17:30
|7
|Rhae Shaw (Can) Vanderkitten
|11:18:00
|8
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:18:30
|9
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:19:00
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|11:19:30
|11
|Alexis Ryan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:20:00
|12
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:20:30
|13
|Lindsay Fox (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:21:00
|14
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:21:30
|15
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten
|11:22:00
|16
|Joy McCulloch (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|11:22:30
|17
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:23:00
|18
|Kaytie Scott (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:23:30
|19
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO
|11:24:00
|20
|Lex Albrecht (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:24:30
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:25:00
|22
|Fiona Strouts (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|11:25:30
|23
|Emma Grant (GBr) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:26:00
|24
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:26:30
|25
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:27:00
|26
|Laura Ralston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:27:30
|27
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|11:28:00
|28
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|11:28:30
|29
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:29:00
|30
|Anne Perry (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:29:30
|31
|Claudia Haeusler (Ger) Team TIBCO
|11:30:00
|32
|Maura Kinsella (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:30:30
|33
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:31:00
|34
|Emily Georgeson (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|11:31:30
|35
|Marilyn McDonald (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:32:00
|36
|Anna Lindstrom (Fin) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:32:30
|37
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:33:00
|38
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:33:30
|39
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Vanderkitten
|11:34:00
|40
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|11:34:30
|41
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:35:00
|42
|E Scottie Wilborne (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:35:30
|43
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
|11:36:00
|44
|Beth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:36:30
|45
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:37:00
|46
|Megan Horner (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|11:37:30
|47
|Kaelly Farnham (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:38:00
|48
|Rebecca Siegel (USA) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:38:30
|49
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:39:00
|50
|Terra James (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:39:30
|51
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
|11:40:00
|52
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|11:40:30
|53
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:41:00
|54
|Julie Cutts (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:41:30
|55
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO
|11:42:00
|56
|Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:42:30
|57
|Rebecca Balboni (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:43:00
|58
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|11:43:30
|59
|Amy McGuire (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:44:00
|60
|Jenny Rios Pinal (Mex) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:44:30
|61
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:45:00
|62
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:45:30
|63
|Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
|11:46:00
|64
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Specialized-lululemon
|11:46:30
|65
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:47:00
|66
|Joanie Caron (Can) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:47:30
|67
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
|11:48:00
|68
|Katie Donovan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:48:30
|69
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:49:00
|70
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) The Dare to Be Project
|11:49:30
|71
|Anna Sanders (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:50:00
|72
|Beatriz Rodriguez (USA) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:50:30
|73
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:51:00
|74
|Emily Thurston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:51:30
|75
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|11:52:00
|76
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|11:52:30
|77
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11:53:00
|78
|Melina Bernecker (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH
|11:53:30
|79
|Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO
|11:54:00
|80
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|11:54:30
|81
|Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty 16
|11:55:00
|82
|Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project
|11:55:30
|83
|Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore
|11:56:00
|84
|Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Incycle
|11:56:30
|85
|Tina Pic (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|11:57:00
|86
|Shannon Parrish (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC
|11:57:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|12:30:00
|2
|Shane Braley (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|12:30:30
|3
|Jonathan Teeter (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|12:31:00
|4
|Samuel Grove (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|12:31:30
|5
|Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|12:32:00
|6
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12:32:30
|7
|Francesco Mancebo (Spa) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|12:33:00
|8
|Logan Loader (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|12:33:30
|9
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|12:34:00
|10
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|12:34:30
|11
|Erik Volotzky (USA) Get Crackin
|12:35:00
|12
|Andrew Buntz (USA) Astellas Oncology
|12:35:30
|13
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12:36:00
|14
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|12:36:30
|15
|Colin Daw (Can) Team Clif Bar
|12:37:00
|16
|Shawn Rosenthal (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|12:37:30
|17
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|12:38:00
|18
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12:38:30
|19
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12:39:00
|20
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|12:39:30
|21
|Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|12:40:00
|22
|Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|12:40:30
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande
|12:41:00
|24
|Justin Rossi (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|12:41:30
|25
|Diego Sandoval (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|12:42:00
|26
|Flavio de Luna Devilla (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|12:42:30
|27
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12:43:00
|28
|James Stemper (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|12:43:30
|29
|Ivan Cornejo (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|12:44:00
|30
|Cole House (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|12:44:30
|31
|David Winston (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|12:45:00
|32
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|12:45:30
|33
|Taylor Clements (USA) Get Crackin
|12:46:00
|34
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology
|12:46:30
|35
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12:47:00
|36
|Julio Mollinedo (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|12:47:30
|37
|Nick Maimone (USA) Team Clif Bar
|12:48:00
|38
|Andy Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|12:48:30
|39
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|12:49:00
|40
|Serge Tsvetkov (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12:49:30
|41
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|12:50:00
|42
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Landis/Trek
|12:50:30
|43
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|12:51:00
|44
|Isaac Howe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|12:51:30
|45
|Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|12:52:00
|46
|Kenneth Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|12:52:30
|47
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|12:53:00
|48
|Orlando Garibay (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|12:53:30
|49
|Rudy Napolitano (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|12:54:00
|50
|Ty Magnes (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|12:54:30
|51
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|12:55:00
|52
|Luis Eduardo Comejo Contreras (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|12:55:30
|53
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Cash Call Mortgage
|12:56:00
|54
|Brandon Trafton (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|12:56:30
|55
|Jeff Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|12:57:00
|56
|Morgan Ryan (USA) Get Crackin
|12:57:30
|57
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology
|12:58:00
|58
|Luis Amaran (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12:58:30
|59
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|12:59:00
|60
|Miles La Mon (USA) Team Clif Bar
|12:59:30
|61
|Marcus Smith (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|13:00:00
|62
|Michael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:00:30
|63
|Travis McCabe (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|13:01:00
|64
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13:01:30
|65
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:02:00
|66
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek
|13:02:30
|67
|David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13:03:00
|68
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13:03:30
|69
|Gavriel Epstein (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|13:04:00
|70
|Colt Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13:04:30
|71
|Paul Mach (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|13:05:00
|72
|Dion Smith (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|13:05:30
|73
|Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|13:06:00
|74
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13:06:30
|75
|Nathaniel English (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|13:07:00
|76
|Mario Frayne (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|13:07:30
|77
|David Santos (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|13:08:00
|78
|Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|13:08:30
|79
|Charles Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling
|13:09:00
|80
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|13:09:30
|81
|Cory Greenburg (USA) Get Crackin
|13:10:00
|82
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology
|13:10:30
|83
|Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13:11:00
|84
|Ricardo Esquela (Arg) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|13:11:30
|85
|Paul Morris (USA) Team Clif Bar
|13:12:00
|86
|James LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|13:12:30
|87
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:13:00
|88
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|13:13:30
|89
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13:14:00
|90
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:14:30
|91
|Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek
|13:15:00
|92
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13:15:30
|93
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13:16:00
|94
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|13:16:30
|95
|Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13:17:00
|96
|Keith Hillier (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|13:17:30
|97
|Jose Alfredo Infante (Mex) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|13:18:00
|98
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|13:18:30
|99
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13:19:00
|100
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|13:19:30
|101
|Lucas Binder (USA) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|13:20:00
|102
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|13:20:30
|103
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|13:21:00
|104
|Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling
|13:21:30
|105
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|13:22:00
|106
|Jos LeRoux (Rsa) Get Crackin
|13:22:30
|107
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology
|13:23:00
|108
|Jamey Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13:23:30
|109
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|13:24:00
|110
|David Benkoski (Fra) Team Clif Bar
|13:24:30
|111
|Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|13:25:00
|112
|Ian Moir (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:25:30
|113
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|13:26:00
|114
|Louis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13:26:30
|115
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:27:00
|116
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek
|13:27:30
|117
|Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13:28:00
|118
|Bobby Lee (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13:28:30
|119
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|13:29:00
|120
|Trevor Connor (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13:29:30
|121
|Joe Dickerson (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|13:30:00
|122
|Philip Tinstman (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|13:30:30
|123
|Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance
|13:31:00
|124
|Edison Turner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13:31:30
|125
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|13:32:00
|126
|Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|13:32:30
|127
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Cash Call Mortgage
|13:33:00
|128
|Andrew Ulvestad (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|13:33:30
|129
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling
|13:34:00
|130
|Torey Phillipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|13:34:30
|131
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Get Crackin
|13:35:00
|132
|Erik Hamilton (USA) Astellas Oncology
|13:35:30
|133
|Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13:36:00
|134
|Samuel Gevan (Tri) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|13:36:30
|135
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Team Clif Bar
|13:37:00
|136
|Adam Switters (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|13:37:30
|137
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:38:00
|138
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|13:38:30
|139
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13:39:00
|140
|Jonathan McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:39:30
|141
|Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek
|13:40:00
|142
|Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13:40:30
|143
|Frank Traviese (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13:41:00
|144
|Jimmy Shurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|13:41:30
|145
|Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13:42:00
|146
|Nate Freed (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|13:42:30
|147
|Chris DeMarchi (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|13:43:00
|148
|Daniel Katz (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|13:43:30
|149
|Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13:44:00
|150
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|13:44:30
|151
|Eder Frayne (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|13:45:00
|152
|Chris Barton (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|13:45:30
|153
|Andrew MacKay (NZl) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|13:46:00
|154
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling
|13:46:30
|155
|Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|13:47:00
|156
|Tyler Brandt (USA) Get Crackin
|13:47:30
|157
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology
|13:48:00
|158
|Ruben Companioni (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13:48:30
|159
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|13:49:00
|160
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar
|13:49:30
|161
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|13:50:00
|162
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13:50:30
|163
|Andres Miguel Corrales (Col) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|13:51:00
|164
|Chris Kriek (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13:51:30
|165
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|13:52:00
|166
|George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek
|13:52:30
|167
|Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|13:53:00
|168
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13:53:30
|169
|Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|13:54:00
|170
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|13:54:30
|171
|Art Rand (USA) Marc Pro - Strava
|13:55:00
|172
|Cory Williams (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing
|13:55:30
|173
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|13:56:00
|174
|Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|13:56:30
|175
|David Williams (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda
|13:57:00
|176
|Hector Rangel (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace
|13:57:30
|177
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Cash Call Mortgage
|13:58:00
|178
|Lee Muse (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
|13:58:30
|179
|John Recca (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling
|13:59:00
|180
|Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|13:59:30
|181
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Get Crackin
|14:00:00
|182
|Colton Hatrich (USA) Astellas Oncology
|14:00:30
|183
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|14:01:00
|184
|Chris Johnson (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
|14:01:30
|185
|Menjo De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar
|14:02:00
|186
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase
|14:02:30
|187
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14:03:00
|188
|Heath Blackgrove (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
|14:03:30
|189
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|14:04:00
|190
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14:04:30
|191
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|14:05:00
|192
|Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|14:05:30
