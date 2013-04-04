Trending

Redlands Bicycle Classic TT start times

Official starters as of April 4, 2013

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will be a favourite in the opening stage time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will be a favourite in the opening stage time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)

While in previous years the opening Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial has been an uphill test of prologue length, and has been less decisive to the overall classification, this year's race throws a brand new element: a relatively flat, 12.5km test at Big Bear Lake. Situated at nearly 7000ft (2100m), the elevation could bring unexpected results.

The 2012 winner of the men's race, Phil Gaimon (now with Bissell, then with Kenda/5 Hour Energy), was in good form to defend his title but suffered a head injury in a crash at the San Dimas Stage Race in March, and instead the #1 dossard will go to his teammate, the 2012 runner-up and final stage winner Patrick Bevin.

Bevin may suffer in the more lengthy time trial, and the lead could fall to the hands of Merco Classic winner Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). It will also favor the likes of Optum's Tom Zirbel and Chad Haga, and Nate English (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda).

The defending champion for the women's field, Megan Guarnier, will also miss this year's race. Guarnier left Team TIBCO in favor of the Rabo-Liv Giant women's team, and will be competing this week in Europe with her team.

Last year's runner-up in the women's race, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS), will be a prime candidate to take home the overall title, as the Big Bear Lake time trial plays to her strengths.

Powers will have to face former world time trial champion Amber Neben (racing with her charitable foundation, Dare to Be), Claudia Häusler (TIBCO), Olympian Lauren Tamayo, Alison Tetrick (Exergy-TWENTY16), Optum's Jade Wilcoxson and Brianna Walle, Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw, and Specialized-lululemon's new stand-out Tayler Wiles.

Following are the starting times (local PDT) for the elite women's and elite men's fields.

TT start times

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:15:00
2Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO11:15:30
3Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:16:00
4Heather Fischer (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:16:30
5Korina Huizar (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:17:00
6Jen Purcell (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:17:30
7Rhae Shaw (Can) Vanderkitten11:18:00
8Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:18:30
9Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:19:00
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO11:19:30
11Alexis Ryan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:20:00
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:20:30
13Lindsay Fox (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:21:00
14Mary Zider (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:21:30
15Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten11:22:00
16Joy McCulloch (USA) Specialized-lululemon11:22:30
17Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:23:00
18Kaytie Scott (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:23:30
19Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO11:24:00
20Lex Albrecht (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS11:24:30
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:25:00
22Fiona Strouts (USA) The Dare to Be Project11:25:30
23Emma Grant (GBr) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:26:00
24Flavia Oliveira (USA) SC Velo - Incycle11:26:30
25Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:27:00
26Laura Ralston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:27:30
27Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten11:28:00
28Lea Davison (USA) Specialized-lululemon11:28:30
29Amber Gaffney (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:29:00
30Anne Perry (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:29:30
31Claudia Haeusler (Ger) Team TIBCO11:30:00
32Maura Kinsella (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:30:30
33Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:31:00
34Emily Georgeson (USA) The Dare to Be Project11:31:30
35Marilyn McDonald (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:32:00
36Anna Lindstrom (Fin) SC Velo - Incycle11:32:30
37Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:33:00
38Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:33:30
39Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Vanderkitten11:34:00
40Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon11:34:30
41Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:35:00
42E Scottie Wilborne (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:35:30
43Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO11:36:00
44Beth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:36:30
45Lauren Tamayo (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:37:00
46Megan Horner (USA) The Dare to Be Project11:37:30
47Kaelly Farnham (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:38:00
48Rebecca Siegel (USA) SC Velo - Incycle11:38:30
49Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking11:39:00
50Terra James (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:39:30
51Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten11:40:00
52Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon11:40:30
53Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:41:00
54Julie Cutts (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:41:30
55Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO11:42:00
56Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:42:30
57Rebecca Balboni (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:43:00
58Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) The Dare to Be Project11:43:30
59Amy McGuire (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:44:00
60Jenny Rios Pinal (Mex) SC Velo - Incycle11:44:30
61Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking11:45:00
62Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:45:30
63Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten11:46:00
64Gillian Carleton (Can) Specialized-lululemon11:46:30
65Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:47:00
66Joanie Caron (Can) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:47:30
67Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO11:48:00
68Katie Donovan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:48:30
69Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:49:00
70Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) The Dare to Be Project11:49:30
71Anna Sanders (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:50:00
72Beatriz Rodriguez (USA) SC Velo - Incycle11:50:30
73Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:51:00
74Emily Thurston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:51:30
75Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten11:52:00
76Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon11:52:30
77Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies11:53:00
78Melina Bernecker (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH11:53:30
79Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO11:54:00
80Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS11:54:30
81Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty 1611:55:00
82Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project11:55:30
83Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore11:56:00
84Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Incycle11:56:30
85Tina Pic (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking11:57:00
86Shannon Parrish (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC11:57:30

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christopher Monteleone (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis12:30:00
2Shane Braley (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes12:30:30
3Jonathan Teeter (USA) Marc Pro - Strava12:31:00
4Samuel Grove (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing12:31:30
5Ian Moore (USA) Stage 17-Cylance12:32:00
6Joey Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12:32:30
7Francesco Mancebo (Spa) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda12:33:00
8Logan Loader (USA) Cash Call Mortgage12:33:30
9Shawn Gravois (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir12:34:00
10Jesse Goodrich (USA) California Giant/Specialized12:34:30
11Erik Volotzky (USA) Get Crackin12:35:00
12Andrew Buntz (USA) Astellas Oncology12:35:30
13Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12:36:00
14Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair12:36:30
15Colin Daw (Can) Team Clif Bar12:37:00
16Shawn Rosenthal (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase12:37:30
17Sean Sullivan (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project12:38:00
18Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12:38:30
19Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling12:39:00
20Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling12:39:30
21Curtis Winsor (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis12:40:00
22Sean McCarthy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes12:40:30
23Garrett McLeod (Can) Team Rio Grande12:41:00
24Justin Rossi (USA) Marc Pro - Strava12:41:30
25Diego Sandoval (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing12:42:00
26Flavio de Luna Devilla (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance12:42:30
27Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12:43:00
28James Stemper (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda12:43:30
29Ivan Cornejo (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace12:44:00
30Cole House (USA) Cash Call Mortgage12:44:30
31David Winston (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir12:45:00
32Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized12:45:30
33Taylor Clements (USA) Get Crackin12:46:00
34Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Oncology12:46:30
35Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12:47:00
36Julio Mollinedo (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair12:47:30
37Nick Maimone (USA) Team Clif Bar12:48:00
38Andy Goessling (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase12:48:30
39Mat Stephens (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project12:49:00
40Serge Tsvetkov (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12:49:30
41Michael Torckler (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling12:50:00
42Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Landis/Trek12:50:30
43Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling12:51:00
44Isaac Howe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis12:51:30
45Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes12:52:00
46Kenneth Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande12:52:30
47Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Marc Pro - Strava12:53:00
48Orlando Garibay (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing12:53:30
49Rudy Napolitano (USA) Stage 17-Cylance12:54:00
50Ty Magnes (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team12:54:30
51Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda12:55:00
52Luis Eduardo Comejo Contreras (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace12:55:30
53Michael Weicht (Ger) Cash Call Mortgage12:56:00
54Brandon Trafton (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir12:56:30
55Jeff Perrin (USA) California Giant/Specialized12:57:00
56Morgan Ryan (USA) Get Crackin12:57:30
57Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Oncology12:58:00
58Luis Amaran (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home12:58:30
59Cesar Grajales (Col) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair12:59:00
60Miles La Mon (USA) Team Clif Bar12:59:30
61Marcus Smith (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase13:00:00
62Michael Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:00:30
63Travis McCabe (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project13:01:00
64Ricardo Van der Velde (Ned) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13:01:30
65Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:02:00
66Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek13:02:30
67David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling13:03:00
68Daniel Patten (GBr) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis13:03:30
69Gavriel Epstein (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes13:04:00
70Colt Peterson (USA) Team Rio Grande13:04:30
71Paul Mach (USA) Marc Pro - Strava13:05:00
72Dion Smith (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing13:05:30
73Tosh Clements (USA) Stage 17-Cylance13:06:00
74Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13:06:30
75Nathaniel English (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda13:07:00
76Mario Frayne (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace13:07:30
77David Santos (USA) Cash Call Mortgage13:08:00
78Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir13:08:30
79Charles Cassin (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling13:09:00
80Samuel Bassetti (USA) California Giant/Specialized13:09:30
81Cory Greenburg (USA) Get Crackin13:10:00
82Max Korus (USA) Astellas Oncology13:10:30
83Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13:11:00
84Ricardo Esquela (Arg) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair13:11:30
85Paul Morris (USA) Team Clif Bar13:12:00
86James LaBerge (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase13:12:30
87Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:13:00
88Eric Marcotte (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project13:13:30
89Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13:14:00
90Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:14:30
91Chris Aten (USA) Landis/Trek13:15:00
92Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling13:15:30
93Christopher Uberti (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis13:16:00
94Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes13:16:30
95Aaron Pool (USA) Team Rio Grande13:17:00
96Keith Hillier (USA) Marc Pro - Strava13:17:30
97Jose Alfredo Infante (Mex) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing13:18:00
98Gerardo Medina (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance13:18:30
99Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13:19:00
100Robert Sweeting (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda13:19:30
101Lucas Binder (USA) Calimax p/b Pista Palace13:20:00
102Brian McCulloch (USA) Cash Call Mortgage13:20:30
103Anthony Canevari (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir13:21:00
104Chris Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling13:21:30
105Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized13:22:00
106Jos LeRoux (Rsa) Get Crackin13:22:30
107Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Oncology13:23:00
108Jamey Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13:23:30
109Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair13:24:00
110David Benkoski (Fra) Team Clif Bar13:24:30
111Eric Riggs (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase13:25:00
112Ian Moir (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:25:30
113Logan Hutchings (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project13:26:00
114Louis Davila (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13:26:30
115Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:27:00
116Jared Gilyard (USA) Landis/Trek13:27:30
117Stuart Wight (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling13:28:00
118Bobby Lee (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis13:28:30
119Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes13:29:00
120Trevor Connor (USA) Team Rio Grande13:29:30
121Joe Dickerson (USA) Marc Pro - Strava13:30:00
122Philip Tinstman (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing13:30:30
123Rene Corella (Mex) Stage 17-Cylance13:31:00
124Edison Turner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13:31:30
125Shawn Milne (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda13:32:00
126Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace13:32:30
127Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Cash Call Mortgage13:33:00
128Andrew Ulvestad (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir13:33:30
129Jacob Duehring (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling13:34:00
130Torey Phillipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized13:34:30
131Connor McCutcheon (USA) Get Crackin13:35:00
132Erik Hamilton (USA) Astellas Oncology13:35:30
133Guido Palma (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13:36:00
134Samuel Gevan (Tri) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair13:36:30
135Michael Jasinski (USA) Team Clif Bar13:37:00
136Adam Switters (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase13:37:30
137Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:38:00
138Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project13:38:30
139Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13:39:00
140Jonathan McCarty (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:39:30
141Paul Thomas (USA) Landis/Trek13:40:00
142Chris Stastny (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling13:40:30
143Frank Traviese (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis13:41:00
144Jimmy Shurman (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes13:41:30
145Nick Bax (USA) Team Rio Grande13:42:00
146Nate Freed (USA) Marc Pro - Strava13:42:30
147Chris DeMarchi (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing13:43:00
148Daniel Katz (USA) Stage 17-Cylance13:43:30
149Alder Martz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13:44:00
150Max Jenkins (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda13:44:30
151Eder Frayne (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace13:45:00
152Chris Barton (USA) Cash Call Mortgage13:45:30
153Andrew MacKay (NZl) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir13:46:00
154Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling13:46:30
155Robin Eckmann (USA) California Giant/Specialized13:47:00
156Tyler Brandt (USA) Get Crackin13:47:30
157Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology13:48:00
158Ruben Companioni (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home13:48:30
159Cody O'Reilly (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair13:49:00
160Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar13:49:30
161Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase13:50:00
162Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies13:50:30
163Andres Miguel Corrales (Col) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project13:51:00
164Chris Kriek (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda13:51:30
165Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling13:52:00
166George Cyrus (USA) Landis/Trek13:52:30
167Danny Heeley (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling13:53:00
168Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis13:53:30
169Matt Cooke (USA) Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes13:54:00
170Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande13:54:30
171Art Rand (USA) Marc Pro - Strava13:55:00
172Cory Williams (USA) MRI Endurance p/b Monster Media Racing13:55:30
173Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance13:56:00
174Andy Baker (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team13:56:30
175David Williams (USA) 5hr Energy p/b Kenda13:57:00
176Hector Rangel (Mex) Calimax p/b Pista Palace13:57:30
177Michael Olheiser (USA) Cash Call Mortgage13:58:00
178Lee Muse (USA) Team Bike Religion-ShoAir13:58:30
179John Recca (USA) Horizon Organic / Penache Elite Cycling13:59:00
180Stephen Leece (USA) California Giant/Specialized13:59:30
181Geoffrey Curran (USA) Get Crackin14:00:00
182Colton Hatrich (USA) Astellas Oncology14:00:30
183Janier Acevedo (Col) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home14:01:00
184Chris Johnson (USA) Predator Cycling Carbon Repair14:01:30
185Menjo De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar14:02:00
186Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase14:02:30
187Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14:03:00
188Heath Blackgrove (USA) Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project14:03:30
189Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda14:04:00
190Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling14:04:30
191Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek14:05:00
192Chris Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling14:05:30