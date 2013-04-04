Redlands Bicycle Classic TT start times

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will be a favourite in the opening stage time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Brian Hodes)

While in previous years the opening Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial has been an uphill test of prologue length, and has been less decisive to the overall classification, this year's race throws a brand new element: a relatively flat, 12.5km test at Big Bear Lake. Situated at nearly 7000ft (2100m), the elevation could bring unexpected results.

The 2012 winner of the men's race, Phil Gaimon (now with Bissell, then with Kenda/5 Hour Energy), was in good form to defend his title but suffered a head injury in a crash at the San Dimas Stage Race in March, and instead the #1 dossard will go to his teammate, the 2012 runner-up and final stage winner Patrick Bevin.

Bevin may suffer in the more lengthy time trial, and the lead could fall to the hands of Merco Classic winner Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman). It will also favor the likes of Optum's Tom Zirbel and Chad Haga, and Nate English (5-hour Energy p/b Kenda).

The defending champion for the women's field, Megan Guarnier, will also miss this year's race. Guarnier left Team TIBCO in favor of the Rabo-Liv Giant women's team, and will be competing this week in Europe with her team.

Last year's runner-up in the women's race, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS), will be a prime candidate to take home the overall title, as the Big Bear Lake time trial plays to her strengths.

Powers will have to face former world time trial champion Amber Neben (racing with her charitable foundation, Dare to Be), Claudia Häusler (TIBCO), Olympian Lauren Tamayo, Alison Tetrick (Exergy-TWENTY16), Optum's Jade Wilcoxson and Brianna Walle, Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw, and Specialized-lululemon's new stand-out Tayler Wiles.

Following are the starting times (local PDT) for the elite women's and elite men's fields.

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:15:00 2 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 11:15:30 3 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:16:00 4 Heather Fischer (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:16:30 5 Korina Huizar (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:17:00 6 Jen Purcell (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:17:30 7 Rhae Shaw (Can) Vanderkitten 11:18:00 8 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:18:30 9 Julie Emmerman (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:19:00 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 11:19:30 11 Alexis Ryan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:20:00 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:20:30 13 Lindsay Fox (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:21:00 14 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:21:30 15 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten 11:22:00 16 Joy McCulloch (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11:22:30 17 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:23:00 18 Kaytie Scott (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:23:30 19 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO 11:24:00 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:24:30 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:25:00 22 Fiona Strouts (USA) The Dare to Be Project 11:25:30 23 Emma Grant (GBr) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:26:00 24 Flavia Oliveira (USA) SC Velo - Incycle 11:26:30 25 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:27:00 26 Laura Ralston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:27:30 27 Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten 11:28:00 28 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11:28:30 29 Amber Gaffney (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:29:00 30 Anne Perry (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:29:30 31 Claudia Haeusler (Ger) Team TIBCO 11:30:00 32 Maura Kinsella (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:30:30 33 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:31:00 34 Emily Georgeson (USA) The Dare to Be Project 11:31:30 35 Marilyn McDonald (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:32:00 36 Anna Lindstrom (Fin) SC Velo - Incycle 11:32:30 37 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:33:00 38 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:33:30 39 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Vanderkitten 11:34:00 40 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11:34:30 41 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:35:00 42 E Scottie Wilborne (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:35:30 43 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO 11:36:00 44 Beth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:36:30 45 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:37:00 46 Megan Horner (USA) The Dare to Be Project 11:37:30 47 Kaelly Farnham (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:38:00 48 Rebecca Siegel (USA) SC Velo - Incycle 11:38:30 49 Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:39:00 50 Terra James (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:39:30 51 Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten 11:40:00 52 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 11:40:30 53 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:41:00 54 Julie Cutts (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:41:30 55 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO 11:42:00 56 Olivia Dillon (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:42:30 57 Rebecca Balboni (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:43:00 58 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) The Dare to Be Project 11:43:30 59 Amy McGuire (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:44:00 60 Jenny Rios Pinal (Mex) SC Velo - Incycle 11:44:30 61 Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:45:00 62 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:45:30 63 Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten 11:46:00 64 Gillian Carleton (Can) Specialized-lululemon 11:46:30 65 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:47:00 66 Joanie Caron (Can) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:47:30 67 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO 11:48:00 68 Katie Donovan (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:48:30 69 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:49:00 70 Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) The Dare to Be Project 11:49:30 71 Anna Sanders (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:50:00 72 Beatriz Rodriguez (USA) SC Velo - Incycle 11:50:30 73 Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:51:00 74 Emily Thurston (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:51:30 75 Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten 11:52:00 76 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 11:52:30 77 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11:53:00 78 Melina Bernecker (USA) Primal Pro Women p/b BH 11:53:30 79 Melanie Spath (Irl) Team TIBCO 11:54:00 80 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 11:54:30 81 Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty 16 11:55:00 82 Amber Neben (USA) The Dare to Be Project 11:55:30 83 Lauren Stephens (USA) FCS /Zngine powered by Mr. Restore 11:56:00 84 Holly Breck (USA) SC Velo - Incycle 11:56:30 85 Tina Pic (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking 11:57:00 86 Shannon Parrish (USA) Team Kenda p/b RACC 11:57:30