Primoz Roglič closes in on victory in Vuelta a España after trouble-free final mountain stage

By
published

Abandons by three teammates due to illness, Slovenian unaffected

Overall leader Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic crosses third the finish line of the stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 172 km race between Villarcayo and Picon Blanco, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) was in complete control and finished third on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s not over yet” was how Primoz Roglič said he now views the battle for overall victory in the Vuelta a España, but after a straightforward ride through the toughest and last mountain stage and with the red jersey still on his shoulders by a comfortable margin, it’s surely downhill all the way to Madrid now.

Barring last-minute disaster in the final 24.6-kilometre individual time trial in Madrid, the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader is all but set to claim a record-equalling fourth overall victory on Sunday evening and a fifth Grand Tour title in six years. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.