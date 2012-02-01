Real Insurance XCM series announced for 2012

Dylan Cooper and Matt Fleming at the Real Insurance XCM series (Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)

CycleNation together with Real Insurance announced the event line-up for Australia's biggest mountain bike series, the Real Insurance XCM Series. After a successful inaugural series in 2011, which drew more than 4,500 participants across all of the events, the series is expanding to Victoria with the inclusion of the Wombat 100.

With more than AUS$17,000 on the line, this year the overall series winners in both the men and women's categories will not only be awarded, but so will the overall category winners.

Participants' top three events out of six will count towards their overall series ranking, which means there will be more competition from interstate riders.

"It's great to be involved in the Real Insurance XCM Series again in 2012 particularly as it expands to Victoria," Real Insurance Head of Marketing Anne Grobler said. "We look forward to increasing the profile of mountain biking in this country."

2012 Real Insurance XCM Series

March 17 - Round 1: Capital Punishment

April 22 - Round 2: Wombat 100

May 5 - Round 3: Convict 100

June 30 - Round 4: Stevens Bikes Husky 100ker

September 1 - Round 5: Wollombi Wild Ride

November 11 - Round 6: Briars Highland Fling

For more information about the series, visit www.cyclenation.com.au.