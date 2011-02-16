Highland Fling added to Australian Real Insurance marathon series

A stream crossing at the Highland Fling (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography)

The 2011 Real Insurance Marathon Series will contain five events in Australia. Organized by Wild Horizons, the Highland Fling is the newest addition to the series and will serve as the final round.

"We've been discussing our involvement... and are really pleased to add the Fling into the Series. It not only gives the elite riders something else to aim at but should be a lot of fun for all the riders measuring their marathon performances against their mates," said Huw Kingston of Wild Horizons.

The Highland Fling attracts 2,000 racers annually.

Each of the five series events includes a marathon and a half marathon. The marathon (90 to 120km) caters to serious, fit riders while the half marathons (35 to 60km) are for riders of all abilities.

The objective of the series is to combine the biggest marathon mountain bike events in NSW into a high profile series.

A total cash prize purse of AUS$15,000 will be awarded to the overall winners of the different series categories.

The Real Insurance Cross Country Marathon Mountain Bike Series will include the following events:

March 19: Capital Punishment, Canberra

May 1: Dirtworks 100km, St. Albans, Wisemans Ferry

June 19: Husky 100km, Huskinson, Callala Beach

September 24: Angry Doctor, Mogo

November 12: Highland Fling, Southern Highlands

For more information on the marathon series, visit www.cyclenation.com.au.