Reade considering switch to the track for next Olympics

Image 1 of 2 Victoria Pendleton and Shanaze Reade (Great Britain) (Image credit: Nick Rosenthal) Image 2 of 2 Shanaze Reade in action at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Image credit: Bob Thomas/Getty Images)

Three-time BMX world champion Shanaze Reade finished a disappointing sixth in the women's individual Olympic race on Friday and the Team GB rider has stated that she could now turn to track cycling for the Rio Games in 2016.

Reade also finished out of the medals in Beijing four years ago and the 23-year-old is now considering a move across to the Team GB track team, which has a potential vacancy due to the impending retirement of Victoria Pendleton. Reade is already a double world champion on the track, having won gold in the team sprint at the track world championships in 2007 and 2008, with Pendleton, before she focussed her attention on the BMX scene.

"I will take a step back for a few weeks but I will definitely be back in Rio whether with track or BMX, or even both - I don’t know yet," Reade told Metro.

"I have got opportunities on the track cycling side and on the BMX side. It [the track] is a possibility because obviously Victoria has retired now so it leaves the door open. I’ve demonstrated I’m not too bad at track - I got a gold with Victoria, so why not?"

