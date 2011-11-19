British Cycling BMX academy to open

British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Shane Stokes)

British Cycling supremo David Brailsford has revealed that a residential BMX academy will open for business next month. The academy, designed to help find and development the best BMX riders with a view to competing and the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, will be hosted at the new £24 million National Indoor BMX Centre in Manchester.

"Now that we benefit from a world-class facility it makes sense to ensure we have the right structure in place within the BMX programme to effectively identify and develop future talent," Brailsford said.

"The academy will enable us to do so and generate a stream of riders hopefully with the quality to succeed at the highest level, meaning we can look ahead to 2016, 2020 and beyond with optimism."

