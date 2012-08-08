Video: Hoy and Pendleton on their Olympic swansongs

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) holds up his gold medal (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Two of the icons of British track cycling made what were probably their last appearances at an Olympic Games in the London Velodrome last night. Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, both multiple gold medal winners, too, headed to the track for one last time in the men's keirin and the women's individual sprint respectively.

Both had won golds earlier on at these Olympics - Hoy in the team sprint with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes and Pendleton in the women's keirin. And on Tuesday night both bowed out with further medals. Hoy won his sixth career track gold medal in the men's keirin and Pendleton won silver in the women's sprint.

In this video, both riders talk about their experiences at the London Games - six days that they will never forget.