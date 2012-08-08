Trending

Video: Hoy and Pendleton on their Olympic swansongs

British duo take medals on last day in the Velodrome

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) holds up his gold medal

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) holds up his gold medal
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Two of the icons of British track cycling made what were probably their last appearances at an Olympic Games in the London Velodrome last night. Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, both multiple gold medal winners, too, headed to the track for one last time in the men's keirin and the women's individual sprint respectively.

Related Articles

Hoy leads Great Britain to defend gold in men's team sprint

Pendleton drawing on experience as final curtain looms

Hoy, Trott earn gold for Great Britain on track cycling's final day

Pendleton concludes career with silver medal in Olympic sprint

Both had won golds earlier on at these Olympics - Hoy in the team sprint with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes and Pendleton in the women's keirin. And on Tuesday night both bowed out with further medals. Hoy won his sixth career track gold medal in the men's keirin and Pendleton won silver in the women's sprint.

In this video, both riders talk about their experiences at the London Games - six days that they will never forget.