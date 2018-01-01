Rate the 2018 WorldTour team jerseys - Poll

The 2018 WorldTour jerseys

The new year is here and the 2018 WorldTour team kits have all, except one, been revealed. FDJ's new sponsor Groupama comes online in March and so their design has yet to change.

The peloton will be lighter and brighter this season, with Movistar's blue going from midnight to sky, Trek-Segafredo's red turning bright cherry, and EF Education First-Drapac's neon pink adding pop.

Mitchelton-Scott and Team Sky went opposite directions, with the Australian team opting for black and the British in white. AG2R La Mondiale remains the only team in the peloton to incorporate brown, but have changed up their design.

Now you can have your say on the new designs - swipe right or click thumbs up if you like a jersey, swipe left or click thumbs down if you don't. We will publish the results on Friday, January 5.