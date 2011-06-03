Rasmussen thinks he can win Tour of Norway
Course may not have enough mountains for Danish rider
Michael Rasmussen thinks he can win the Tour of Norway. The Christina Watches captain is in fourth place after the second stage, only eight seconds down.
In Thursday's second stage, Rasmussen attacked out of the field on the final climb. It was not enough for the win, but he finished with the lead group of five, ten seconds ahead of the peloton.
“I wish that the mountains had been longer, because I felt like I was riding really well,” he said in a team press release. .
“My biggest challenge is that the race is perhaps not hard enough that I can make a difference. But I am relying on the queen stage, coming on Saturday.”
The team was recently awarded a wild-card invitation to the Tour of Denmark, and the Danish Cycling Union said that Rasmussen may be eligible to ride the world championships in Copenhagen this year.
