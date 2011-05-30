Christina Watches gets invite for Tour of Denmark

Michael Blaudzun, Christina Hembo and Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Team Christina Watches)

Danish team Christina Watches has finally been invited to the Post Danmark Rundt, the Tour of Denmark, which is set to take place from August 3-7. After several weeks of difficulties with the Danish cycling federation DCU, Michael Rasmussen's new squad has been given an entry to the country's national tour, important to both the sponsor and Rasmussen himself.

"It's obviously a huge relief. We've been hoping for this very much. I'm extremely happy and relieved that we have it now," team owner Christina Hembo told Cykelmagasinet.dk.

The team delivered some excellent results in recent races and thereby earned the invite on the road. In February, as Christina Watches was still in the making, DCU president had stated that Rasmussen's squad was not welcome at the largest race on Danish soil.