Rasmussen still considering Mexican citizenship

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) shivers after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Rasmussen is considering taking on Mexican citizenship in order to ride the World Championships in his native Denmark in 2011. Rasmussen is eligible because his wife is a Mexican citizen.

Since his two-year suspension for violating the “whereabouts” rules before the 2007 Tour de France, the Danish Cycling Federation (DCU) has said it would not nominate him to the national team.

Being excluded from the team, he would “lose the opportunity to stand at the Worlds,” he told the Danish website politiken.dk. "I'd love to ride the Worlds on home soil next year and if it is not feasible as a Dane, then I still go as a Mexican."

Last year Rasmussen, 35, rode with the Mexican team Tecos Trek, before signing with Miche for the 2010 season. He indicated that he was told it would not be a problem to get Mexican citizenship, and the plan is still under serious consideration.

"I have far from abandoned the idea, and it is actually the only way out if the DCU does not change its attitude,” he said.

Rasmussen's next race will be the Trofeo Laigueglia, followed by the Giro de Sardegna, February 23 – 27.

“Although it is still early in the season, it is a race I look forward to with some expectations. Partly because it will hopefully be slightly warmer, and also because one of the stages offers an exciting finale with a long climb,” he said.