Miche happy to give Rasmussen a second chance

Michael Rasmussen returns with the Italian Miche team. (Image credit: Miche)

Miche Pro Cycling Team is happy with its new signing, Michael Rasmussen, and hopes to hold the Danish rider beyond the 2010 season.

Rasmussen served a two-year suspension for misrepresenting his whereabouts before the 2007 Tour de France.

"I felt that Rasmussen has the right to have a second chance like Basso and other riders when they have served their suspension,” Marco Tozzi, owner of the Italian Continental-ranked team, told Feltet.dk.

Tozzi expects results from Rasmussen this year. “We have a good program in both Italy and the rest of Europe where he can test himself against the great riders from both ProTour and professional teams. We expect great things from him. We remember Michael's former level well.”

Rasmussen, 35, will no doubt want to score results in order to look for a contract with a bigger squad. But a team change would come only after the season, not during the season, Tozzi said. "He has a contract for 2010 with no escape clauses. So this year, he represents the Miche team. Next year I do not know yet, but I hope he stays with us.”

So far this season, Rasmussen has finished eighth overall in the Tour de San Luis and 81st in the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria.