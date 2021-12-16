Rapha releases a special edition Rocket Espresso coffee machine, for a mere £2,735
By Mildred Locke published
Could this be the ultimate Christmas gift for the cyclist who truly has everything?
It goes without saying that cycling and coffee goes hand in hand, and when the festive season rolls around, a luxury coffee subscription or insulated travel mug often awaits the keen pedaller under the tree. However, for those struggling to buy something for the cyclist who truly has everything, and nothing in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists will suffice, Rapha may have the answer. You just need a mere £2,735 to hand, and a lot of love for your giftee.
Rapha Cycling Club members will have exclusive access to the limited edition R Cinquanotto (R58) espresso machine, produced by Milanese manufacturer Rocket Espresso. Only 100 models will be made, and they carry with them a four-figure price tag.
So, if you’re looking for the ultimate splurge-worthy Christmas gift for the cyclist who really does have it all, and you really, really like them, maybe this is the one.
Rapha Rocket R58 espresso machine features
Ideal for those who are particular about their brew, the Rapha Rocket R58 comes equipped with Rocket Espresso’s boiler technology that allows for precise and stable temperature adjustment. It also features a touchscreen display for complete control of all the machine’s functions, and two 58mm stainless steel portafilters — one with a single spout, the other with a double spout. The R58 also features a no-burn steam and water wand for frothing milk, adjustable brew pressure, and a steel drip tray.
Each machine is hand-built in Milan and made to order, and will be configured to use the recommended power socket and voltage for its intended country. Rapha estimates up to 12 weeks for delivery from the date of order.
Rapha Cycling Club members can purchase the Rapha Rocket R58 espresso machine directly from Rapha's website.
Mildred joined as Reviews Writer for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect in December 2020. She loves all forms of cycling from long-distance audax to daily errand-running by bike, and does almost everything on two wheels, including moving house, and started out her cycling career working in a bike shop. For the past five years she's volunteered at The Bristol Bike Project as a mechanic and session coordinator, and now sits on its board of directors.
Since then she's gone on to write for a multitude of cycling publications, including Bikeradar, Cycling Plus, Singletrack, Red Bull, Cycling UK and Total Women's Cycling. She's dedicated to providing more coverage of women's specific cycling tech, elevating under-represented voices in the sport, and making cycling more accessible overall.
Height: 156cm (5'2")
Weight: 75kg
Rides: Liv Devote, Genesis Equilibrium Disc 20, Triban RC520 Women's Disc, Genesis Flyer, Whyte Victoria, Cotic BFe 26, Clandestine custom bike
