Rapha releases a special edition Rocket Espresso coffee machine, for a mere £2,735

It goes without saying that cycling and coffee goes hand in hand, and when the festive season rolls around, a luxury coffee subscription or insulated travel mug often awaits the keen pedaller under the tree. However, for those struggling to buy something for the cyclist who truly has everything, and nothing in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists will suffice, Rapha may have the answer. You just need a mere £2,735 to hand, and a lot of love for your giftee.

Rapha Cycling Club members will have exclusive access to the limited edition R Cinquanotto (R58) espresso machine, produced by Milanese manufacturer Rocket Espresso. Only 100 models will be made, and they carry with them a four-figure price tag.

So, if you’re looking for the ultimate splurge-worthy Christmas gift for the cyclist who really does have it all, and you really, really like them, maybe this is the one.

Image 1 of 2 The Rapha R58 is hand-built by Rocket Espresso in Milan (Image credit: Rapha) Image 2 of 2 It's equipped with everything needed to make the ultimate brew (Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha Rocket R58 espresso machine features

Ideal for those who are particular about their brew, the Rapha Rocket R58 comes equipped with Rocket Espresso’s boiler technology that allows for precise and stable temperature adjustment. It also features a touchscreen display for complete control of all the machine’s functions, and two 58mm stainless steel portafilters — one with a single spout, the other with a double spout. The R58 also features a no-burn steam and water wand for frothing milk, adjustable brew pressure, and a steel drip tray.

Each machine is hand-built in Milan and made to order, and will be configured to use the recommended power socket and voltage for its intended country. Rapha estimates up to 12 weeks for delivery from the date of order.