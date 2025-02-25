Rapha overhauls its Pro Team bib shorts for third iteration in search of ultimate comfort

New chamois pad and new fabrics in third generation of Rapha’s premium shorts

Rapha Pro Team III bib shorts
(Image credit: Dan King for Rapha)

Rapha has gone back to the drawing board with its range-topping Pro Team bib shorts, with this third generation boasting a new chamois pad that’s proprietary to Rapha, new fabrics and fewer panels. It says they’re its most comfortable high performance shorts ever.

Rapha says that it’s let its EF Education pros loose sitting on the pad, which it says has already been road tested over a total of 400,000km. The new seat pad increases the amount of high density foam padding, with a reticulated net-like structure that Rapha says helps to mould to your derriere and wicks sweat away quickly.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

