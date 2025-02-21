'This wasn’t just chasing a new record; it was chasing a legend' – Lachlan Morton rides 648km in a single day to break record for Auckland-Wellington

By
published

Australian pro cyclist and ultra-endurance racer breaks 1983 record, finishing in 18 hours, 28 minutes

Image 1 of 8
Lachlan Morton on his Auckland-Wellington ride
Lachlan Morton on his Auckland-Wellington ride(Image credit: Rapha)

Ultra-endurance racer Lachlan Morton has broken the record for the fastest time from Auckland to Wellington, a distance of 648km.

Flo Clifford
More news
The inaugural Valley of Tears race was held in 2024 and in 2025 will host pro races and a shorter route for a US junior series

Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 2 at Volta ao Algarve 2025

Jonas Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike fall short atop Volta ao Algarve's Alto da Foia summit finish
The inaugural Valley of Tears race was held in 2024 and in 2025 will host pro races and a shorter route for a US junior series

Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races
See more latest