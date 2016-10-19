Rally Cycling sign Redlands Classic winner Dal-Cin for 2017

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silver) on his way to a second place finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Canada) and Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) set the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) leads a break over the final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) on his way to second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The Silber team celebrate winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling announced Wednesday the addition of Canadian Matteo Dal-Cin for the 2017 season. Dal-Cin is best known for winning the overall title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic this year while racing for Silber Pro Cycling. His climbing strengths are expected to give the American Continental team a more competitive edge in the top domestic and international stage races.

"I want to be in good form early in the season to take advantage of the team's trip to Europe," Dal-Cin said in a team press release. "I would like to make the rosters for the major US events and see what I can do at the pinnacle of the North American calendar. The chance to race in Europe as well as all the best races in North America is an opportunity I am excited to pursue.

"I'm also excited to return home to Nationals, which for a second year will be in my hometown of Ottawa. After a disappointing finish in the road race this year I'd like to ride well there in front of family and friends."

In addition to his victory in Redlands, Dal-Cin also had several top finishes at the Tour of the Gila and GP de Saguenay. He is not only known for his strength in the mountains but also for his quick finishing speed.

As strong all-around rider, Rally anticipate that Dal-Cin will give the team more options at the bigger races in North America. "From field sprints to general classification, Dal-Cin has shown that he is a factor regardless of race type, conditions or terrain. For the 2017 season Dal-Cin will look to build on his tremendous 2016 results and sets his sights on Europe and the high ranked events on the UCI America Tour," the team press release noted.

Rally Cycing is a regular invite to some of the top races in North America including the Tour of California, Tour of Utah, the now-folded USA Pro Challenge and Tour of Alberta, events, among others, that the team hopes to again be part of in 2017.

"Matteo Dal-Cin has been on our radar for a couple of seasons now, but he really stepped up his game in 2016," said Performance Manager Jonas Carney. "His overall win at the Redlands Bicycle Classic showed that he is a really well-rounded general classification contender, and also a scrappy rider. Our team likes to race aggressively and Matteo will give us one more option when the races get hard."