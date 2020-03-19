Rally Cycling launches 'Healthy Habits Challenge' weekly video series

As the globe struggles with the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and people practice social distancing and self-quarantine, US Pro Continental team Rally Cycling has been looking for ways to encourage people to lead healthier and happier lives from the comfort of their homes.

"The world is changing and we need some positive news and motivation out there," said Tom Soladay, Rally Cycling's communications director and a retired professional cyclist. "With more people staying home we have an opportunity to create a stronger and more supportive community during the difficult times ahead. We don’t care if you ride bikes or not, we care that you take care of yourself and those around you.”

Rally Cycling's Sara Poidevin devised a way to stay connected by challenging people to make healthy habits part of their daily routine. The 23-year-old Canadian spells out her plan below:

"As a way to practice proper social distancing, many of us have had to make significant changes to our daily routines," Poidevin writes. "For many, that means more time spent at home. We can’t control the world around us, but we can control our own effort and mindset.

"This disruption to our daily schedules is an opportunity to create and implement positive and healthy habits, all within the confines of our own homes.

"As a student-athlete, I have learned to set daily goals and develop good habits in order to achieve those goals. I ask myself each morning, 'How can I be my best self today?'

"Over the next few weeks, I am challenging myself, my teammates, friends, family, and anyone else who would like to join me, in creating and practicing healthy habits."

Here's how it works

Each week, I’ll choose a theme and commit to a daily practice within the theme.

Your challenge is to accumulate as many days as you can each week practicing your healthy habit.

Post a photo/video on social media using #HealthyHabitswithPoido so we can follow you on your journey and use your positive energy to inspire others.

Check back Friday for Challenge #1!

Weekly themes

At-Home Core (March 20-26)

Make Meals Healthier (March 27-April 2)

Stay In Touch (April 3-9)

Move Your Body (April 10-6)