Ralf Grabsch named German under 23 trainer

Fabian Cancellara (Team CSC) and Ralf Grabsch (Team Milram) before the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Former rider Ralf Grabsch will be the German national under 23 trainer. The German federation, Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, announced the appointment on Thursday evening. He has been given a two-year contract, which starts January 1.

Grabsch, 38, turned pro in 1996 and rode for PSV Köln, Gerolsteiner, Team Cologne, Telekom, Wiesenhof and Milram before retiring in 2008. He then served as sport director for Milram for two years. He is the older brother of former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch, who will ride for Omega Pharma-Quick Step in the coming season.

He has served as a sport director for the national team since 2009, and now will concentrate on the younger riders. “I am of course very much looking forward to this new challenge,” he said. “Working with the under 23 riders is especially appealing, since they are not yet finished learning about cycling and have to be helped along the way to a hopefully successful career.”