'Raising my arms is my aim' - Elise Chabbey departs Canyon-SRAM, takes new opportunity with FDJ-SUEZ in 2025

By
published

'The team can help me get the better of myself and get a big race win' says Swiss rider

Elise Chabbey
Elise Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elise Chabbey has decided to leave Canyon-SRAM to embark on a new opportunity with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025. The Swiss all-rounder has signed a two-year contract with the French WorldTour team and said her goal was to "get a big race win".

"The decision to join FDJ-SUEZ is a well-thought-out process. The team can help me get the better of myself and get a big race win," Chabbey said.

