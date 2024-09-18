'Raising my arms is my aim' - Elise Chabbey departs Canyon-SRAM, takes new opportunity with FDJ-SUEZ in 2025

Elise Chabbey has decided to leave Canyon-SRAM to embark on a new opportunity with FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025. The Swiss all-rounder has signed a two-year contract with the French WorldTour team and said her goal was to "get a big race win".

"The decision to join FDJ-SUEZ is a well-thought-out process. The team can help me get the better of myself and get a big race win," Chabbey said.

Raising my arms is my aim, but I'm also looking forward to supporting my leaders in the Grand Tours, with the very special ambition of winning the Tour de France with a French team."

Chabbey is a medical doctor and Olympian in both kayaking and cycling. She started her professional cycling career in 2018 with Ceogas-Mettler before moving to the Bigla programme in 2019 and 2020. She has steadily improved to become one of the strongest and most opportunistic riders in the field during her four years at Canyon-SRAM.

She is a former national road race champion and winner of a stage at the Tour de Suisse. Her other highlights include overall podiums at Challenge by La Vuelta and Tour de Suisse, fourth overall at Vuelta a Burgos and fifth overall at Itzulia Women and UAE Tour.

She has also put forth powerful performances in the one-day races, going fourth at Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Ronde van Drenthe.

However, Chabbey has made a name for herself as one of the top domestique riders in the field, often sacrificing her performances for her teammates. She is also known for pursuing special classifications, especially in the mountains classifications at stage races.

FDJ-SUEZ has already announced that they have brought in new riders Juliette Labous, Eglantine Rayer and Ally Wollaston, and the team's general manager Stephen Delcourt said Chabbey is an asset to the roster for the next two seasons.

"Elise Chabbey is one of the greatest talents of the professional peloton, an offensive and extremely strong athlete, capable of single-handedly transforming a locked race," he said.

"She has the legs to get that big win that's missing from her record and it's up to the team to guide her towards that goal. Elise will also undoubtedly be one of the most important assets in our team in our quest to win a Grand Tour CG. Her signature for FDJ-SUEZ team is amazing news."