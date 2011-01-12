RadioShack unveils new kit for 2011

New kit for the Shack in 2011 (Image credit: radioshack)

Team RadioShack have revealed their new look for the 2011 season, days out from the opening Pro Tour event of the year - the Santos Tour Down Under. The race will be Lance Armstrong's final international appearance before retirement.

A video featuring flashes of the 2011 design appeared on the team's website this morning before being followed up by an official press release hours later.

Like many teams this season, white is the new red with the bold background colour replaced and instead a huge vermillion ‘R' dominates the jersey. As traditional, the yellow Livestrong band appears on the left sleeve.

Other sponsor's logos appearing on the jersey include Trek, Twitter and Nike while a white Nissan logo appears on the rear of the team's black shorts.

"Since the inception of Team RadioShack, we've relied heavily on Twitter to help keep our fans around the world updated and engaged, so we're excited to embrace them on our 2011 kit," said Lee Applbaum executive vice president and chief marketing officer for RadioShack.

Team RadioShack for Santos Tour Down Under:

Lance Armstrong, Robbie McEwen, Manuel Cardoso, Ben Hermans, Markel Irizar, Robbie Hunter and Gregory Rast.