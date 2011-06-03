RadioShack coy on 2012 plans for team

RadioShack is yet to open into negotiations for the 2012 season, casting shadows over the future of Team RadioShack. Questions have surrounded the future of the team ever since seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong announced his retirement earlier this year. Armstrong was the key player in creating the RadioShack team, and has acted as a brand ambassador for the company itself.

Eric Bruner, head of RadioShack media relations, spoke to Cyclingnews from the company's US offices.

"We're proud of Team RadioShack's results at the Amgen Tour of California and US Pro Championships, but have not discussed our plans for 2012 at this point," he said. Bruner was also adamant that this decision was independent of allegations surrounding the high profile American. "We have an ongoing relationship with Lance Armstrong," he added.



