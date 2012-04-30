RadioShack confirms line-up for 2012 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 4 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 4 Tour of Lombardy winner Oliver Zaugg in Calpe. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 4 Thomas Rohregger enjoys his morning coffee (Image credit: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

Fränk Schleck will lead RadioShack-Nissan in the 2012 Giro d'Italia, supported by a strong climbing team. The team had to re-form its lineup after designated Giro captain Jakob Fuglsang dropped out with a knee injury. It was announced over the weekend that Schleck would move into the captain's role.

It will be Schleck's second appearance at the Giro, having ridden it previously in 2005.

Daniele Bennati will be the team's man on the sprint stages. The 31-year-old Italian is still looking for his first win this year, but last season won stage at the Circuit de la Sarthe, Tour of Austria, Tour de Wallonie and the Vuelta a Espana. In 2008 he won three stage and the point ranking at the Giro d'Italia.

In the mountains, the team will look to Oliver Zaugg and Thomas Rohregger. Zaugg won the Tour of Lombardy last year, while Rohregger won his homeland Tour of Austria in 2008.

RadioShack-Nissan for 2012 Giro d'Italia: Jan Bakelants, Daniele Bennati, Ben Hermans, Giacomo Nizzolo, Nelson Oliveira, Thomas Rohregger, Fränk Schleck, Jesse Sergent and Oliver Zaugg.