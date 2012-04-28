Fränk Schleck tipped to replace Fuglsang at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Tour podium finisher Frank Schleck takes in the 2012 route presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andy and Frank Schleck share a joke (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 3 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

RadioShack-Nissan confirmed yesterday that proposed team leader Jakob Fuglsang is to miss the 2012 Giro d'Italia because of knee problems, and it now appears that his place in the squad will be filled by Fränk Schleck.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the 32-year-old from Luxembourg will be drafted into the lineup at the behest of team boss Johan Bruyneel. Back in January Bruyneel refused to rule out the possibility of Schleck starting the Giro, but in the weeks since it has been assumed that he would skip the race to focus on helping his brother Andy at the Tour De France this summer.

But after a disappointing Classics campaign, in which the team lost Fabian Cancellara to injury at the Tour of Flanders, Bruyneel is determined to get his team back on track. If reports prove accurate, Schleck will join the likes of Andreas Kloden, Oliver Zaugg and Ben Hermans on the start line in Denmark on May 5.