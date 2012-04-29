Fränk Schleck to head up RadioShack-Nissan at 2012 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 5 Frank Schleck faces the media at Liege (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish atop the Mur de Huy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) was 12th (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team RadioShack-Nissan has confirmed that Fränk Schleck will ride the 2012 Giro d'Italia. He replaces Jakob Fuglsang, who was to have been the team's captain but had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

On Saturday evening the team confirmed Schleck's nomination, which had earlier been rumoured. He finished third last year in the Tour de France and is expected to go for the podium in Paris again this summer along with his younger brother Andy.

Schleck has ridden the Giro once before, finishing 42nd overall in 2005.

“My season was directed at peaking in the Tour,” Schleck said, "but when you think about it, this situation creates opportunities. For sure, I will come to the start with a different preparation than the other GC riders, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. My condition is not so bad and it can only grow the coming weeks.

“The Tour of Italy is one of the big monuments of cycling as well, so it is at least a big challenge for me.”

“I see a lot of opportunities for Fränk as well as for the team,” commented Team Manager Johan Bruyneel. "Fränk is a born leader and a team needs a leader. Moreover – though bad luck and circumstances did not provide the right results - he has shown in the last few weeks that his condition has already reached a high level. I am confident he can surprise us in the coming weeks.

“It all reminds me of the 2008 Tour of Italy when, one week before the start, we got an invitation for the race. In the end we won the overall.”