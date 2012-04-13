RadioShack announces Amstel Gold Race squad

Image 1 of 3 Frank Schleck benefitted from a disorganized chase to win the 2006 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

RadioShack Nissan has announced their team for Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race with Andy and Fränk Schleck set to lead the team. American rider Chris Horner also lines up, and having had a strong start to the season with 2nd overall in Tirreno – Adriatico, the team boast a number of options.

Related Articles Ups and downs for RadioShack-Nissan in Tour of Basque Country

Fränk Schleck won the race back in 2006 and, along with younger brother Andy, has regularly targeted the Ardennes Classics, which kick off with Amstel, before attention shifts to La Flèche Wallonne and Liège - Bastogne – Liège. However both Schlecks have endured difficult starts to the season.

RadioShack has won just two individual races this season, both courtesy of Fabian Cancellara. However the Swiss rider crashed out of the Tour of Flanders at the start of the month and with a broken collar bone on the mend will miss the next few weeks of racing.

His time off means there is an added incentive and pressure for the team to pluck a result from the Ardennes.



RadioShack-Nissan’s Amstel Gold Race team: Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Maxime Monfort, Joost Posthuma, Andy Schleck & Fränk Schleck



