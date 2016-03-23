Race leader Bouhanni abandons Volta a Catalunya due to illness
Cofidis sprinter pulls out of stage 3
Volta a Catalunya race leader Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) pulled out of stage 3 on Wednesday. The Frenchman, who won the two opening stages, has been fighting an illness since Tuesday.
Related Articles
Bouhanni won stage 1 and stage 2 but he began losing time after about an hour of racing during stage 3 from Girona to La Molina and abandoned around kilometre 90 of the mountainous 172 kilometre stage.
Bouhanni had suffered early on stage 2 with stomach problems, but recovered enough to win the stage in Olot. Afterwards he spoke of trying to win at least one and possibly two more stages. However, Cofidis sports director Didier Rous had told Cyclingnews at the stage 3 start in Girona that the Frenchman continued to feel “poorly,” and that Bouhanni’s stomach problems had not gotten any better.
Volta a Catalunya website reported that Bouhanni lost around five minutes at kilometre 62 and over seven at kilometre 85. He then abandoned.
Britain’s Ben Swift (Sky), second in the opening day’s sprint and named by Bouhanni as his most dangerous sprint rival in Catalunya, is now by default the race leader on the road. However, that may change at La Molina’s uphill finish later today.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy