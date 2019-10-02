Race dates unveiled for 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia

With the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire, in the UK, all done and dusted, the UCI is already looking ahead to the 2022 Worlds in Wollongong, Australia

Following the conclusion of the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire, in the UK, cycling's governing body, the UCI and the organisers of the 2022 Worlds in Wollongong, Australia, have announced September 18-25 as the dates of the championships in three years' time.

The 2020 World Championships next year will be held in the Vaud and Valois cantons of Switzerland, while the 2021 Worlds head to the Flanders region of Belgium. The 2022 Worlds in Wollongong, 80km south of Sydney, in New South Wales, will therefore be the first championships to be held outside Europe since the 2016 Worlds in Doha, Qatar.

"After five editions in Europe, the UCI Road World Championships make their way to Wollongong in Australia, confirming the global reach of one of our sport's major annual events," said UCI president David Lappartient in a press release. "We now know the dates, and I am sure our hosts in New South Wales will organise an unforgettable event for our athletes and for the spectators."

Chair of the Wollongong 2022 Organising Committee, Dean Dalla Valle, added: "The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be the biggest event to ever come to Wollongong. We are working hard to deliver a world-class event and legacy for the region.

"We can't wait to show off Wollongong to the world. By confirming the dates visitors and teams can start planning their visits," he said.

"We're delighted to start the countdown for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships," said New South Wales' Minister for Tourism, Stuart Ayres. "The event will attract visitors from far and wide, putting heads on beds, and spending in our restaurants, bars and boutiques, with the impact felt across every home in the region."