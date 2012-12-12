Rabobank to be named Blanco-Giant in 2013?

Image 1 of 8 The 2012 Rabobank Men's WorldTour Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 8 Rabobank at the team presentation of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 8 Robert Gesink was the bright young hope of the final iteration of Rabobank. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 8 Lars van der Haar runs the bike in Gieten (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 8 Freire spent nine years at Rabobank becoming their most experienced and successful one day rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 8 The entire Rabobank team couldn't pull Terpstra back (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 8 The Rabobank Giant Team was introduced in the Netherlands. (Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton) Image 8 of 8 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) gave the home fans something to cheer for in the women's road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Rabobank Cycling team is rumoured to have found two naming-rights sponsors for the coming season and will be known as Blanco-Giant in 2013, according to reports.

A leaked image of a potential team jersey and bib shorts has a familiar look about it, seemingly taking on a design that incorporates more of Giant's blue branding.

Blanco-Giant is reportedly the new name for the men's WorldTour squad that had a 17-year relationship with its Dutch bank sponsor - until they decided to withdraw support of the numerous cycling teams that fell under the Rabobank umbrella.

The management of Rabobank Wielerploegen BV, the holding company behind the Dutch outfit, had already suggested a replacement sponsor would be found and that appears to be in the form of Blanco-Giant. Giant had already been dismissed as a major backer however, the new deal appears to be larger than initially expected.

The website domain for blanco-giant.nl has already been registered however, the owners of the site have not been confirmed. However, it has been suggested Rabobank Wielerploegen BV is the company responsible for its purchase. The twitter account @BlancoGiant has also been registered.

The exact details of the men’s ProTeam will be released on Thursday according to riders from the men’s squad and will likely coincide with a training camp that is taking place in the Canary Islands.

Little information is know about the team for next season however, Giant has already been suggested as the team’s new apparel sponsor - across the road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross squads - with Shimano also confirmed as a technical partner.