Giant decides against becoming title sponsor of the Rabobank team

Giant has reportedly decided not to become the title sponsor of the Rabobank team in 2013 but will continue as bike sponsor and be clothing sponsor in 2013 according to reports in the Dutch media.

When the Dutch bank made the surprise announcement that it was ending its sponsorship of the team on October 19, Giant was touted as possible replacement as title sponsor.

Team director Harold Knebel said he was in talks with several other potential backers, including Giant, but the team could also begin the 2013 season as a 'white label' team, racing without a title sponsor. Rabobank has promised to respect its financial obligations with the team but no longer wants to be linked to cycling as a consequence of the doping scandals that have rocked the sport.

According to reports in the Dutch media report Giant's Europe marketing manager Tom Davies said that the bike manufacturer wants to be a technical sponsor of the team, but not the title sponsor.

“That's not our objective. This has not only to do with financial considerations. It would also not fit with Giant’s marketing strategy”, Davies is reported as saying by Nos.nl.

Davies was not available for further comment.

Giant announced it will be the official apparel sponsor for all the Rabobank squads, including the men's, women's and mountain bike team.

Shimano has also confirmed it will continue as a key technical sponsor of the team.