Rabobank confirmed for Colorado's USA Pro Cycling Challenge

Riders might be able to take in this view from the prologue in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge today announced the final list of teams to compete in the Colorado event from August 22-28. Rabobank will join seven other ProTeams, including Saxo Bank-SunGard, Leopard Trek, Team Radioshack, Garmin-Cervelo, BMC Racing Team, HTC Highroad and Liquigas-Cannondale.

The sport's top tier teams are joined by two of the top three UCI Americas Tour squads from 2010, as required by UCI rules. Colombian teams EPM-UNE and Gobernacion - Indeportes Antiquia will race alongside Continental US teams Jelly Belly, Bissell and Team Exergy.

Previously announced UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1, Skil-Shimano and Spidertech-C10 fill out the 17-team list from the Professional Continental ranks.

"We have some of the world's best teams in professional cycling competing in Colorado," said Stacie Lange, spokesperson of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. "Rabobank's participation is a clear indication of the high caliber of our race."

"We are very happy to be coming to Colorado in August," said Rabobank manager Erik Breukink. "We've been hearing the buzz that has built up around this race and we realize that this is one we do not want to miss."

UCI Pro Teams: Team RadioShack , Team Garmin-Cervelo , HTC-Highroad , BMC Racing Team , Rabobank Cycling Team (Netherlands), Saxo Bank-SunGard, Liquigas-Cannondale, and Leopard Trek.

UCI Professional Continental Teams: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team , Team Type 1-sanofi aventis , Skil-Shimano and Team Spidertech Powered by C10.

UCI Continental Teams: Jelly Belly Cycling , Bissell Cycling , Team Exergy , EPM-UNE and Gobernacion