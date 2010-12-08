Four top US-based teams plus Liquigas for Colorado race

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong announces the inaugural Quiznos Pro Challenge stage race, set to take place in Colorado in August 2011. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha) Image 2 of 3 The logo for the Quiznos Pro Challenge looks as if it was designed by the same people who did the NBA logo. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 3 of 3 Colorado Governor Bill Ritter speaks at the press conference for the inaugural Quiznos Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha)

Four of the first five teams announced for the first-ever Quiznos Pro Challenge race are American-based teams. Team RadioShack, HTC-Highroad, BMC Racing Team, and Garmin-Cervelo will take to the roads in Colorado next August, joined by Italian team Liquigas-Cannondale.

The race organisers announced the first five teams on Wednesday. The race features seven stages including stops in the ski resorts of Vail and Aspen, as well as the state capital of Denver. The 600-mile stage race is expected to include much climbing in the Rocky Mountains.

Lance Armstrong and Colorado governor Bill Ritter announced the race in August, although at the time Armstrong wasn't certain of his participation in the event. He has already said that the Tour Down Under in January 2011 would be his last race outside of the US.