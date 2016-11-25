Trending

Quiz: Guess the year of these iconic moments

How sharp is your knowledge of some of the key moments in recent cycling history?

Fabian Cancellara (Team CSC) wins the 2008 Milan-San Remo.

Remember Eddy Merckx's clean sweep at the Tour de France? Tom Boonen's first Paris-Roubaix? Paolo Bettini's first victory at the Worlds?

Well, what year did they all take place? That's what we're asking on the latest Cyclingnews Quiz. 

Test your knowledge of some of the most iconic moments of recent cycling history, and let us know how you get on in the comments section below. Good luck!