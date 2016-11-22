Trending

Quiz: Can you name the race?

Test your memory of some of 2016's standout moments

Fabio Aru (Astana) outfoxed the charging peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2016 season has only just come to a close, but it's surprising how quickly the memories can fade.

How well do you remember the events of the past 11 months? Test your knowledge with Cyclingnews' latest quiz - we'll show you 12 images and you just have to name which race they're from. 

Good luck, and let us know how you get on in the comments section below.