Quiz: Can you name the race?
Test your memory of some of 2016's standout moments
The 2016 season has only just come to a close, but it's surprising how quickly the memories can fade.
Related Articles
How well do you remember the events of the past 11 months? Test your knowledge with Cyclingnews' latest quiz - we'll show you 12 images and you just have to name which race they're from.
Good luck, and let us know how you get on in the comments section below.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy