Quintero thankful to be alright after viewing San Remo crash footage

Image 1 of 2 Carlos Quintero (Colombia-Coldeportes) is attended by RCS Sport paramedics and team doctor Massimiliano Mantovani after his crash on the descent of La Manie. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Carlos Quintero (Colombia) on the attack. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Carlos Quintero (Colombia-Coldeportes) admits he was lucky to come away relatively unscathed from his crash on the descent of La Manie in Saturday's Milan-San Remo, with the Colombian cleared from hospital today with no further injury other than his fractured left clavicle.

Quintero was initially knocked unconscious by the crash, with the on rush of medical staff and team doctor Massimiliano Mantovani stirring fear to broadcasters that Quintero's injuries were quite severe. Having had a night to collect himself and view television footage of the accident Quintero reflects that he was lucky to be alive.

"I watched the video of my crash on YouTube, and it scared me," said Quintero. "I only remember losing my line on the descent and then flying into a flower bed, nothing else.

"Thank God, I was as lucky as I was."

The Colombian will sit out of competition for at least the next 15 days, but the team hopes he'll be available for the very busy schedule ahead of them over April which includes; La Fleche Wallonne, Giro del Trentino and the Tour of Turkey.

Colombia-Coldeportes next two races are the Coppi e Bartali and the Criterium International. Full teams for both races are below.

Criterium Internaional: Darwin Atapuma, Esteban Chaves, Fabio Duarte, Felipe Laverde, Wilson Marentes, Jarlinson Pantano, Victor Hugo Peña and Jeffry Romero.

Coppi e Bartali: Robinson Chalapud, Javier Gonzalez, Juan Pablo Forero, Frank Osorio, Dalivier Ospina, Michael Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Suarez.