Quintana rises to top of WorldTour standings with Vuelta a Espana victory

Victory in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana has seen Nairo Quintana move to the top of the UCI WorldTour standings despite Peter Sagan's GP de Quebec victory and second place at the GP de Montreal. The Colombian, who becomes the fifth leader on on the standings, has accumulated 609 points which also sees Movistar lead the team standings with Spain the top nation

Quintana's overall victory, the second grand tour of his career after his 2014 Giro d'Italia victory, was sealed on the final day stage into the Spanish capital and saw him jump straight into first place. Vuelta runner-up Chris Froome briefly held second place on the standings but it was only a few hours later before Sagan jumped into second with his runner-up position in Montreal.

With one stage race left on the 2016 WorldTour calendar, Quintana leads Sagan by 34 points and is the only rider to have passed the 600 point barrier. Froome won't race again in 2016 and looks like holding onto third place with 564 points while Alberto Contador is fourth on 428 points.

With Quintana top of the standings and Alejandro Valverde in fifth place, Movistar are outright leader's in the team standings with 1411 points with the soon to be defunct Tinkoff second on 1277 points. Team Sky, 1187 points, and BMC, 1067 points, are the other two teams to have passed the 100 points barrier. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 283 points. IAM Cycling, who also will fold at the end of the season, are 17th on 336 points.

Spain's hold on the nation standings continues with 1415 points compared to second place Colombia on 1318 points while Great Britain is the third nation with over 1000 points on 1050. France (943 points) and Australia (908 points) are fourth and fifth on the standings.

In total, 35 nations have scored points with Lithuania bottom of those on a solitary point.

The Eneco Tour is the next WorldTour event of the season, taking place September 19-25 with Il Lombardia the final event on the calendar the following Saturday.

WorldTour standings - September 11

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 609 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 585 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 564 4 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff 428 5 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 396 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 394 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 359 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 314 9 Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step 280 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–BikeExchange 251 11 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 250 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana 241 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 239 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 234 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 226 16 Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha 211 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo 201 19 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida 194 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale–Drapac 185 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica–BikeExchange 184 22 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo 176 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 160 24 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 153 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step 149 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 144 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 32 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 34 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 121 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 115 40 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 111 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 110 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 109 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 108 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 46 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 106 47 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 101 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 50 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Movistar Team 1411 pts 2 Tinkoff 1277 3 Team Sky 1187 4 BMC Racing Team 1067 5 Orica–BikeExchange 809 6 Team Katusha 786 7 Etixx–Quick-Step 736 8 Trek–Segafredo 565 9 Cannondale–Drapac 546 10 FDJ 515 11 Astana 463 12 Lotto–Soudal 459 13 Lampre–Merida 442 14 LottoNL–Jumbo 422 15 AG2R La Mondiale 418 16 Team Giant–Alpecin 404 17 IAM Cycling 336 18 Team Dimension Data 283