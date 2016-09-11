Trending

Quintana rises to top of WorldTour standings with Vuelta a Espana victory

Movistar and Spain retain lead in team and nation standings

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Vuelta podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Victory in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana has seen Nairo Quintana move to the top of the UCI WorldTour standings despite Peter Sagan's GP de Quebec victory and second place at the GP de Montreal. The Colombian, who becomes the fifth leader on on the standings, has accumulated 609 points which also sees Movistar lead the team standings with Spain the top nation

Quintana's overall victory, the second grand tour of his career after his 2014 Giro d'Italia victory, was sealed on the final day stage into the Spanish capital and saw him jump straight into first place. Vuelta runner-up Chris Froome briefly held second place on the standings but it was only a few hours later before Sagan jumped into second with his runner-up position in Montreal.

With one stage race left on the 2016 WorldTour calendar, Quintana leads Sagan by 34 points and is the only rider to have passed the 600 point barrier. Froome won't race again in 2016 and looks like holding onto third place with 564 points while Alberto Contador is fourth on 428 points.

With Quintana top of the standings and Alejandro Valverde in fifth place, Movistar are outright leader's in the team standings with 1411 points with the soon to be defunct Tinkoff second on 1277 points. Team Sky, 1187 points, and BMC, 1067 points, are the other two teams to have passed the 100 points barrier. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 283 points. IAM Cycling, who also will fold at the end of the season, are 17th on 336 points.

Spain's hold on the nation standings continues with 1415 points compared to second place Colombia on 1318 points while Great Britain is the third nation with over 1000 points on 1050. France (943 points) and Australia (908 points) are fourth and fifth on the standings.

In total, 35 nations have scored points with Lithuania bottom of those on a solitary point.

The Eneco Tour is the next WorldTour event of the season, taking place September 19-25 with Il Lombardia the final event on the calendar the following Saturday.

WorldTour standings - September 11

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team609pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff585
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky564
4Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff428
5Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team396
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team394
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team359
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale314
9Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step280
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–BikeExchange251
11Ion Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team250
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana241
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha239
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky234
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha226
16Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha211
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo201
19Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida194
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale–Drapac185
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica–BikeExchange184
22Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo176
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo160
24Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ153
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step149
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step146
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge144
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin138
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling132
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
32Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida129
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin124
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky121
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo118
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling115
40Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge111
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team110
42Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team109
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky108
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo108
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling108
46Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge106
47Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge101
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge100
50John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin98

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Movistar Team1411pts
2Tinkoff1277
3Team Sky1187
4BMC Racing Team1067
5Orica–BikeExchange809
6Team Katusha786
7Etixx–Quick-Step736
8Trek–Segafredo565
9Cannondale–Drapac546
10FDJ515
11Astana463
12Lotto–Soudal459
13Lampre–Merida442
14LottoNL–Jumbo422
15AG2R La Mondiale418
16Team Giant–Alpecin404
17IAM Cycling336
18Team Dimension Data283

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain1415pts
2Colombia1318
3Great Britain1050
4France943
5Australia908
6Belgium860
7Italy771
8Netherlands604
9Slovakia585
10Switzerland416
11Russia336
12Germany335
13Norway333
14Ireland286
15United States280
16Poland225
17Portugal218
18Luxembourg175
19Czech Republic161
20Denmark133
21South Africa101
22Slovenia98
23Costa Rica68
24Canada54
25New Zealand46
26Belarus40
27Kazakhstan28
28Latvia20
29Estonia16
30Argentina15
31Austria14
32Sweden6
33Croatia4
34Eritrea2
35Lithuania1

 