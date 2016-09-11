Quintana rises to top of WorldTour standings with Vuelta a Espana victory
Movistar and Spain retain lead in team and nation standings
Victory in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana has seen Nairo Quintana move to the top of the UCI WorldTour standings despite Peter Sagan's GP de Quebec victory and second place at the GP de Montreal. The Colombian, who becomes the fifth leader on on the standings, has accumulated 609 points which also sees Movistar lead the team standings with Spain the top nation
Quintana's overall victory, the second grand tour of his career after his 2014 Giro d'Italia victory, was sealed on the final day stage into the Spanish capital and saw him jump straight into first place. Vuelta runner-up Chris Froome briefly held second place on the standings but it was only a few hours later before Sagan jumped into second with his runner-up position in Montreal.
With one stage race left on the 2016 WorldTour calendar, Quintana leads Sagan by 34 points and is the only rider to have passed the 600 point barrier. Froome won't race again in 2016 and looks like holding onto third place with 564 points while Alberto Contador is fourth on 428 points.
With Quintana top of the standings and Alejandro Valverde in fifth place, Movistar are outright leader's in the team standings with 1411 points with the soon to be defunct Tinkoff second on 1277 points. Team Sky, 1187 points, and BMC, 1067 points, are the other two teams to have passed the 100 points barrier. At the other end of the standings, Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 283 points. IAM Cycling, who also will fold at the end of the season, are 17th on 336 points.
Spain's hold on the nation standings continues with 1415 points compared to second place Colombia on 1318 points while Great Britain is the third nation with over 1000 points on 1050. France (943 points) and Australia (908 points) are fourth and fifth on the standings.
In total, 35 nations have scored points with Lithuania bottom of those on a solitary point.
The Eneco Tour is the next WorldTour event of the season, taking place September 19-25 with Il Lombardia the final event on the calendar the following Saturday.
WorldTour standings - September 11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|609
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|585
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|564
|4
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
|428
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|396
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|394
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|359
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|314
|9
|Dan Martin (Irl) Etixx–Quick-Step
|280
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica–BikeExchange
|251
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|250
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|241
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|239
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|234
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|226
|16
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|211
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) LottoNL–Jumbo
|201
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre–Merida
|194
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale–Drapac
|185
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica–BikeExchange
|184
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek–Segafredo
|176
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|160
|24
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx–Quick-Step
|149
|26
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|32
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|115
|40
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|110
|42
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|109
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|108
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|46
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|47
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|50
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Movistar Team
|1411
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff
|1277
|3
|Team Sky
|1187
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1067
|5
|Orica–BikeExchange
|809
|6
|Team Katusha
|786
|7
|Etixx–Quick-Step
|736
|8
|Trek–Segafredo
|565
|9
|Cannondale–Drapac
|546
|10
|FDJ
|515
|11
|Astana
|463
|12
|Lotto–Soudal
|459
|13
|Lampre–Merida
|442
|14
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|422
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|418
|16
|Team Giant–Alpecin
|404
|17
|IAM Cycling
|336
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|283
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|1415
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|1318
|3
|Great Britain
|1050
|4
|France
|943
|5
|Australia
|908
|6
|Belgium
|860
|7
|Italy
|771
|8
|Netherlands
|604
|9
|Slovakia
|585
|10
|Switzerland
|416
|11
|Russia
|336
|12
|Germany
|335
|13
|Norway
|333
|14
|Ireland
|286
|15
|United States
|280
|16
|Poland
|225
|17
|Portugal
|218
|18
|Luxembourg
|175
|19
|Czech Republic
|161
|20
|Denmark
|133
|21
|South Africa
|101
|22
|Slovenia
|98
|23
|Costa Rica
|68
|24
|Canada
|54
|25
|New Zealand
|46
|26
|Belarus
|40
|27
|Kazakhstan
|28
|28
|Latvia
|20
|29
|Estonia
|16
|30
|Argentina
|15
|31
|Austria
|14
|32
|Sweden
|6
|33
|Croatia
|4
|34
|Eritrea
|2
|35
|Lithuania
|1
