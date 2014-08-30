Quintana glad not to lose time at Albacete

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana is focused on winning a second grand tour in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He must have been feeling a palpable degree of relief that a trying day had come to an end without consequence, but Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was as implacable as ever when he fielded questions from reporters immediately on crossing the line after stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.



