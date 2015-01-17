Quintana enjoys rare chance to race in South America
Colombian kicks off Tour de France build-up in San Luis
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Four months on from the fractured shoulder blade that ended his 2014 season prematurely and less than six months before he lines up at the Tour de France as perhaps the number one favourite for overall victory, the Tour de San Luis stands as a significant milestone on Nairo Quintana's itinerary.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy