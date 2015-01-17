Quintana enjoys rare chance to race in South America

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) inred (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) surrounded by Colombian tifosi on the climb to Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Four months on from the fractured shoulder blade that ended his 2014 season prematurely and less than six months before he lines up at the Tour de France as perhaps the number one favourite for overall victory, the Tour de San Luis stands as a significant milestone on Nairo Quintana's itinerary.



