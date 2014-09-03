Quintana abandons Vuelta a Espana
Updated: Movistar rider breaks scapula
Nairo Quintana has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana on stage 11 after suffering his second crash in as many days. The Movistar rider crashed heavily on stage 10 during the individual time trial and dropped out of the top ten as a result.
His team director, Jose Luis Arrieta, told Spanish television during Wednesday’s stage that Quintana was taken to a Pamplona hospital and will be operated on Thursday morning.
One of the top pre-race favourites and the leader for one day, the Movistar rider had already crashed heavily on stage 10 during the individual time trial and dropped out of the top ten as a result.
