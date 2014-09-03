Quintana abandons Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta with a broken scapula (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) left the Vuelta in an ambulance, but smiling (thanks to pain killers, perhaps) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered a broken scapula (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) did not get back on the bike after this crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the ground after his second crash in as many days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Steve Morabito (BMC) crashed out with Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) inred (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) finished with Contador and Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana on stage 11 after suffering his second crash in as many days. The Movistar rider crashed heavily on stage 10 during the individual time trial and dropped out of the top ten as a result.

His team director, Jose Luis Arrieta, told Spanish television during Wednesday’s stage that Quintana was taken to a Pamplona hospital and will be operated on Thursday morning.





