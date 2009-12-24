Quick Step signs Stauff

The Quick Step team is coming together for 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick Step announced Wednesday that it has signed German Andreas Stauff for two years to its ProTour squad.

The 22-year-old sprinter won a stage and the overall points classification of the Tour de l'Avenir and two stages of the U23 Thüringen-Rundfahrt this year.

“I’m very proud to join this team," said Stauff. "For me it’s a big opportunity that I don’t want to miss. My goals are to grow up in this group and try to reach good results in the future." Stauff said he favours the Classics, and that the team is well suited to those races.

The Quick Step team has yet to finalize its 2010 roster. It recently released Australian sprinter Allan Davis after losing bike sponsor Specialized and having to reduce its budget.

Manager Patrick Lefevere was holding four spots on the team for Alberto Contador and his helpers, who the team had courted during Astana's troubles with gaining a racing license from the UCI. Lefevere had said he would not fill the spots "until the opportunity presents itself".

