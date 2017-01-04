Quick-Step Floors kicks off 2017 season with Calpe camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert united on Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Last minute adjustments for Dan Martin before the Quick-Step training camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Tom Boonen and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Riders survey their nutrition options (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Tom Boonen gets ready to ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Pieter Serry and Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 Julien Vermote and Tom Boonen lead Quick-Step Floors team at camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 The Quick-Step riders take a break from training (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 Marcel Kittel blinks into the sunlight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 That's one way to keep your bike up? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Disc brakes on the Quick-Step Specialized bikes for 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Disc brakes on the Quick-Step bikes for 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 The 2017 Quick-Step Floors team trains in Calpe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Former BMC Racing rider Philippe Gilbert joined up with fellow Classics legend Tom Boonen on the roads with his new Quick-Step Floors team this week at training camp in Calpe, Spain, before the Belgian team begins to split up, with part of the squad heading for the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under and others preparing for their 2017 European campaigns.

Boonen will begin his season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan, while Gilbert will likely start his season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The 2017 Quick-Step Floors roster features 29 riders, including eight new recruits, from 13 countries. The average age is 27. Joining Gilbert as newcomers at the camp are Jack Bauer from Cannondale-Drapac, Eros Capecchi from Astana, Tim Declercq from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Dries Devenyns from IAM Cycling and a trio of riders from Klein Constantia: Remi Cavagna, Enric Mas and Maximilian Schachmann.

“We are really looking forward to this 15th chapter since the inception of the team, an important one that awaits to be written, and we hope it will bring us, our sponsors and our fans many satisfactions and memorable moments,” team manager Patrick Lefevere said on the team’s website.

“Last year was another fantastic one for our team: 57 victories, 18 of which came in the WorldTour, including nine Grand Tour stages and the TTT World Championships," Lefevere said. "For the fifth season in a row, we were the most winningest outfit of the peloton, taking the team's all-time tally to more than 550 victories. These are some very impressive numbers that make us proud and happy, but at the same time they give us renewed motivation to reach new heights in the season that will soon start.”

